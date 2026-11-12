Man bound for Hong Kong arrested at NAIA over bomb joke

A 50-year-old passenger bound for Hong Kong was arrested at NAIA Terminal 1 after allegedly making a bomb joke during an airline briefing. No explosives were found and complaints are being prepared.

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine National Police - Aviation Security Group ( Avsegroup) arrested a 50-year-old man bound for Hong Kong after he allegedly made a bomb joke at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport ( NAIA).

The incident occurred on Nov. 10, 2026, at the departure area of NAIA Terminal 1. The Avsegroup said an airline passenger service agent was briefing the man on restrictions covering dangerous goods and electronic devices at the time. During the briefing, the passenger allegedly said, Bomba, may bomba yan (Bomb, there is a bomb in that), alarming airline staff, according to the Avsegroup. Airport police said the incident occurred Tuesday at the departure area.

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Aviation security officers and a bomb squad inspected the man's luggage and the surrounding area, finding no explosives or incendiary materials. Authorities later declared the baggage and the surrounding area clear of explosives and incendiary materials. Police took the man into custody and brought him to an airport police station. He was brought to the NAIA Police Station 1 for disposition.

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Criminal Complaint Prepared Against Passenger

Authorities are preparing a criminal complaint against the passenger for violating the anti-bomb joke law, which penalizes the willful dissemination of false bomb threats. He also faces a complaint for unjust vexation under the Revised Penal Code. The complaint is being prepared for alleged violation of the Anti-Bomb Joke Law in relation to Article 287 of the Revised Penal Code or Unjust Vexation. PBGen.

Dionisio Bartolome Jr., Avsegroup chief, said authorities did not take bomb jokes lightly because they caused unnecessary alarm and disrupted airport operations, reiterating the unit's commitment to protecting travelers. Bartolome stressed that bomb jokes are never taken lightly as these can cause unnecessary alarm and disrupt airport operations. The arrest highlights the strict enforcement of airport security rules at NAIA, where even verbal threats or jokes about bombs can lead to immediate detention and criminal charges.

Avsegroup Warns Public Against Bomb Jokes

The Avsegroup has repeatedly warned the public that such statements, regardless of intent, are treated as serious security concerns. Passengers at NAIA are reminded to cooperate fully with airline and security personnel during briefings and inspections. Authorities said any mention of bombs or other threats, even in jest, will prompt swift action to ensure the safety of all travelers and airport staff. The case remains under investigation, and the passenger is expected to face formal charges in the coming days.

The Avsegroup reiterated its commitment to maintaining order and security at the country's premier airport.