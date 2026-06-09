Historical Marker Unveiled to Celebrate 125 Years of Philippine Judiciary

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the Supreme Court jointly unveiled a historical marker titled 'Kataas-Taasang Hukuman ng Pilipinas' at the Supreme Court Complex in Manila on June 5, 2026, commemorating the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the Judiciary.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines ( NHCP ) and the Supreme Court of the Philippines (SC) collaborated to unveil a historical marker titled 'Kataas-Taasang Hukuman ng Pilipinas' at the Supreme Court Complex in Manila on June 5, 2026.

This event was strategically timed to precede the 125th anniversary of the formal establishment of the Judiciary on June 11, 1901. The ceremony, held at the Supreme Court Complex, was led by the Honorable Members of the Supreme Court En Banc, headed by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, alongside officials of the NHCP, led by Executive Director Carminda Arevalo. The program featured a reading by Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting, detailing the history of the Supreme Court.

Messages were also delivered by Associate Justice Raul Villanueva and NHCP Executive Director Arevalo, underscoring the significance of the marker in preserving national heritage. The Supreme Court of the Philippines was officially established by Act 136 of the Philippine Commission (Taft Commission) on June 11, 1901, with Cayetano Arellano appointed as the first Chief Justice on June 15 of the same year.

Its roots, however, trace back to the Audiencia Territorial de Manila, which functioned as the highest court from 1583 until the end of Spanish rule. Although the 1899 Malolos Constitution provided for a supreme court, it was never organized during the First Philippine Republic. The institution was further solidified with the Administrative Code of 1917 and, ultimately, strengthened by the 1987 Constitution. Over the decades, the Supreme Court has relocated several times.

Its first home was the Audencia building in Intramuros. From 1938 to 1945, it occupied the Ayuntamiento Building. After World War II, it temporarily moved to the present-day Mabini Hall of the Malacañang Complex before settling in the Villamor Hall of the University of the Philippines Manila in the 1950s. Since 1991, the Court has been housed in the old Library Building along Padre Faura Street, also part of the UP Manila campus.

The NHCP, as the national government agency tasked with promoting Philippine history through museums, research, and publications, also shoulders the responsibility of preserving historical heritage by conserving and marking historic sites and structures. The unveiling of this marker is a testament to that mandate, ensuring that the legacy of the Philippine Judiciary is remembered for generations to come





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Supreme Court Philippine Judiciary Historical Marker NHCP Anniversary Cayetano Arellano

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