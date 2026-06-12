Historic UN Pact Adopted to Protect Gig Economy Workers Worldwide

The International Labour Organization has approved a groundbreaking convention setting the first global standards to extend labour protections to platform-based gig workers, addressing issues of pay, social security, and algorithmic management.

GENEVA, Switzerland - In a landmark decision, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has adopted the first-ever global agreement aimed at protecting workers in the digital platform economy.

The Decent Work in the Platform Economy Convention, finalized at the 114th annual International Labour Conference, establishes international labour standards for Hundreds of millions of people globally who find work through apps and online platforms, from food delivery to ride-sharing. The convention's scope is broad, applying to all digital labour platforms and all platform workers, regardless of whether they operate in the formal or informal economy.

This move addresses a critical gap, as traditional labour laws have failed to keep pace with the rapid transformation of work driven by digitalization. According to World Bank estimates from 2023, there were up to 435 million online gig workers worldwide, most of whom have been excluded from standard employment protections. These workers are typically managed by algorithms that assign tasks, determine pay, assess performance, and can effectively terminate their engagement.

Despite this level of control, platforms frequently classify workers as independent contractors, a status that allows companies to bypass obligations such as minimum wage laws, occupational health and safety regulations, and contributions to social security systems. ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo emphasized the convention's significance, stating, "The ILO now has the first convention that focuses on the impact of digitalisation in the world of work.

" The adoption was hailed by many representatives as a major step forward. Brazil's delegate noted that the convention would strengthen opportunities, dignity, and autonomy for approximately two million platform workers in her country.

However, not all member states supported the framework with the same level of enthusiasm. Countries including India, Bangladesh, and the United States expressed concerns about applying the convention too rigidly, advocating for flexibility based on national circumstances. The US representative, Lorenzo Riboni, argued for caution regarding "prescriptive binding regulations in fast-evolving areas of the economy," and praised the entrepreneurial model that independent contracting represents.

Trade union advocates, however, see the convention as a vital tool for securing rights for a highly precaritized workforce.

"This convention represents a major step forward," said Jeroen Beirnaert, political director of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). He cautioned, though, that the convention's provisions allowing for "certain limited exclusions from its scope" could leave some workers vulnerable if governments choose to implement those exclusions without sufficient justification. The ITUC is now urging governments to ratify the convention swiftly, arguing that the future of work must be grounded in rights rather than precariousness.

The convention will enter into force in a country 12 months after its ratification, provided at least two ILO member states have ratified it. In terms of concrete obligations, the convention calls on countries to guarantee platform workers fair remuneration and access to social security on terms no less favourable than those applicable to other workers in similar employment classifications.

It also mandates that platforms provide "timely, verifiable and easily understandable information on the terms and conditions of their employment or engagement.

" Human Rights Watch's Lena Simet described the convention as "a turning point for platform workers," establishing "the first global standard to protect their rights and hold digital labour platforms accountable. " She criticized the prevailing business model, stating that platforms have "built a business model that sidesteps labour protections and shifts risks and costs onto the workers.

" The ILO's tripartite structure, which brings together governments, employers, and workers from its 187 member states equally, was central to the negotiations and ultimate adoption of this convention





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Gig Economy Platform Workers ILO Convention Labour Protections Digital Platform Algorithmic Management Social Security Independent Contractors Decent Work Gig Worker Rights

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