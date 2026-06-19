Historic UK By-Election in Makerfield Could Reshape Labour Leadership and National Politics

A critical by-election in the Makerfield constituency is underway, determining not only the local MP but potentially the future of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, a popular Labour figure, is contesting the seat as a step toward challenging Starmer. The race faces a strong challenge from Reform UK, reflecting national political shifts. The outcome may trigger a leadership contest within Labour and signal broader changes in British politics.

ASHTON-IN-MAKERFIELD, United Kingdom - The counting process has begun following the close of polling stations in a pivotal UK by-election that could decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer .

The contest for the Makerfield constituency in northwestern England has become a national focal point, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham seeking a return to parliament. A victory for Burnham would clear the way for a long-anticipated leadership challenge against Starmer, potentially altering the trajectory of the Labour Party and the country.

Burnham, a veteran of Labour and a three-term mayor known as the "King of the North," campaigned on a platform of delivering the "positive change" he says Britain needs, directly linking his potential success in Makerfield to a broader shift in British politics. In a final social media video, he urged voters to associate the area with sparking that necessary change. Polling stations closed at 10:00 pm (2100 GMT) after a 15-hour voting window, and the count commenced immediately.

Political analysts widely expect Burnham to win, but he faces a formidable challenge from the hard-right Reform UK party and its candidate, local plumber Robert Kenyon. Reform, led by Nigel Farage, has been leading national opinion polls for over a year and made significant inroads in the region during last month's local elections, winning every council ward in the predominantly white, working-class Makerfield area.

Political scientist John Curtice emphasized the electorate's power, stating that if Burnham wins, "his path to 10 Downing Street looks to be relatively assured," whereas a loss could allow Starmer to "survive, at least for the time being.

" Starmer, in office for nearly two years after Labour's July 2024 landslide victory, has been under relentless pressure following a poor performance in last month's local and regional elections. His leadership has been marred by policy reversals and a scandal involving the appointment of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington, along with several ministerial resignations and dismal personal approval ratings.

Despite this, Starmer, 63, has refused to resign, claiming his electoral mandate grants him five years to govern. The internal party dissent reached a peak when Labour MP Josh Simons resigned specifically to enable Burnham to contest the by-election and launch his leadership bid. While Makerfield's 76,000 voters have historically leaned Labour, Simons' previous majority was a relatively slender 5,300, highlighting the seat's vulnerability.

Burnham's personal popularity, consistently ranking him as Labour's most favored politician, is seen as his key advantage over Kenyon, who has been dogged by past offensive remarks about women. However, the presence of other minor right-wing parties, such as Restore Britain, could split the hard-right vote. On the ground in Ashton-in-Makerfield, voter Hazel Ellis, 61, expressed her support for Reform, calling it "the last hope for Britain now.

" Conversely, Kamran Shirpor, a 49-year-old taxi driver, praised Burnham as "a very popular guy around here" who "tries to help people" and would make a good prime minister. Under Labour's rules, leadership candidates must be sitting MPs, a requirement Burnham meets after his previous parliamentary service from 2001 to 2017. Should he win, he would easily surpass the threshold of 81 nominations from Labour's 400-plus MPs to initiate a formal contest.

Yet, some of Burnham's allies hope Starmer's team might persuade him to step down voluntarily, avoiding a protracted battle. The timing of any challenge is also uncertain; Burnham would then face a tough mayoral re-election battle in Greater Manchester.

Meanwhile, another potential leadership contender, former health minister Wes Streeting, suggested Starmer should be given "space over the weekend" to consider his future, indicating a complex and rapidly evolving situation within the party. The result, expected in the early hours of Friday, will send shockwaves through UK politics, either reinvigorating Starmer's embattled premiership or opening the door for Burnham's ascension





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UK By-Election Makerfield Constituency Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Labour Leadership Reform UK Nigel Farage Robert Kenyon British Politics Downing Street

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