Historic House in the Philippines Faces Demolition

A historic house in the Philippines is facing demolition despite being a valuable cultural property. The owners claim they did not know it was a historical landmark and therefore did not obtain the necessary permits.

A historic house in the Philippines , believed to be the ancestral home of Gregoria de Jesus, the wife of Andres Bonifacio, the leader of the Katipunan, is facing demolition.

The De Jesus-Del Rosario-Lucena Ancestral House, which has been standing for over 150 years, is being eyed for destruction by its current owners. The house, made of strong materials such as stone, iron, and hardwood, has been well-maintained and is considered a valuable cultural property.

However, its owners claim that they did not know that the house was a historical landmark and therefore did not obtain the necessary permits to demolish it. The local government has been informed of the situation and has directed the police to apprehend anyone who attempts to demolish the house without the proper permits. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines has also been involved in the matter and has issued a cease and desist order against the demolition.

The current owners of the house have been asked to explain their actions and have been given the opportunity to correct their mistake. The house is considered an important part of the country's history and its preservation is crucial for the nation's cultural heritage. The local government and the National Historical Commission are working together to ensure that the house is preserved and that its cultural significance is recognized.

The owners of the house have been warned that they will be held accountable for any damage or destruction caused to the house. The situation highlights the importance of preserving cultural heritage and the need for education and awareness about the importance of preserving historical landmarks. The local government and the National Historical Commission are committed to protecting the house and its cultural significance and will take all necessary steps to ensure that it is preserved for future generations





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Historic House Philippines Cultural Property Demolition Preservation

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