Historic First: Filipino Community in Zagreb Holds Traditional Santacruzan

For the first time in Zagreb, Croatia, the Filipino community organized a traditional Santacruzan, featuring the Sagala procession and a mass. Church leaders highlighted the event's religious significance as a testament to enduring Filipino faith and culture abroad.

In a historic first, Filipino communities in Zagreb, Croatia held a traditional Santacruzan celebration. According to GTV News Balitanghali's Monday report, the event featured the " Sagala ," a parade of queens representing both the old and new testaments.

Dressed in elaborate gowns, the participants included Filipinos from various parts of Europe. A mass was also held at Saint Vincent de Paul church, where Father Andrew Bayal delivered a homily emphasizing that the santacruzan serves as proof that Filipino faith and culture remain vibrant wherever they are. The Santacruzan is a grand procession typically held during the Flores de Mayo celebration in May, honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary.

It marks the conclusion of a month-long festival and reenacts Saint Helena of Constantinople's discovery of the Holy Cross, along with her son Constantine. In a radio interview with Radio Veritas earlier this month, Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila explained that the celebration commemorates not only Santa Helena's search for the Holy Cross but also its deeper significance in Christian lives.

The Cardinal stressed that the Santacruzan is not merely a colorful tradition or a beauty contest, but an invitation and reminder to proudly live out one's faith





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Filipino Community Zagreb Croatia Santacruzan Flores De Mayo Religious Tradition Sagala Cardinal Advincula

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