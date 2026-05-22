Higher crude prices sustain higher gasoline and diesel prices

Industry source warns of potential price hikes in refined products due to positive demand from U.S. and Iran, tightening global markets, and disrupted supply disruptions.

Batay sa pagtaya sa resulta ng kalakalan ng Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) at average ng foreign exchange sa nakalipas na apat na araw, sinabi ng isang source mula sa industriya ng langis na maaaring ipatupad ang sumusunod na dagdag-presyo: Gasolina - dagdag na P1.20 hanggang P1.50 kada litro "Diesel is supported by higher crude prices and unresolved supply disruptions , with feedstock procurement continue to remain a challenge for Asian refiners," ayon sa industry source.

"Gasoline prices are also higher as global markets continue to remain tight, with supplies from Asia possibly moving to other regions amid reduced production in Europe, and demand from the US accelerates with the onset of the peak summer season," dagdag ng source. Bagama’t bahagyang bumaba kamakailan ang presyo ng krudo at refined products dahil sa positibong pag-usad ng usapang pangkapayapaan sa pagitan ng Amerika at Iran, sinabi ng source na maaari pa ring maging pabago-bago ang presyo dahil wala pa ring katiyakan kung kailan matatapos ang tensyon sa Gitnang Silangan.

Karaniwang inaanunsyo ng mga kumpanya ng langis ang price adjustments tuwing Lunes, at ipinatutupad ito kinabukasan ng Martes. Ngayong linggo, epektibo noong Mayo 19, nagtaas ang mga kumpanya ng langis ng P1.20 hanggang P1.21 kada litro sa gasolina at P2.80 hanggang P2.82 kada litro sa diesel. Samantala, bumaba naman ng P2.11 kada litro ang presyo ng kerosen.





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Gasoline Prices Diesel Prices Crude Prices Price Hikes Supply Disruptions

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