High Inflation Drives Call for Wage Adjustments in the Philippines

Persistent high inflation in the Philippines has intensified demands for wage adjustments as workers face stagnant pay and rising living costs. Analysts highlight that real wages have significantly eroded, particularly for low-income households burdened by food and fuel price surges, and underline the need for regional wage boards to act under existing legislation.

Persistent high inflation that risks worsening in the coming months strengthens the argument for wage adjustment s in the Philippines , according to an analyst, as workers continue to struggle with stagnant pay and rising living costs despite a modest easing in May.

"Workers enduring stagnant real wages for years have seen their earnings severely eroded in recent months of elevated inflation, with purchasing power effectively tripling in just a couple of months," said Jose Enrique "Sonny" A. Africa, executive director of IBON Foundation, in a Viber message. "Moderating inflation should not obscure how the cumulative increase in prices has relentlessly reduced the purchasing power of low wages," he added, emphasizing that workers remain under significant pressure even as price increases slow.

Mr. Africa noted that wage growth has long lagged behind rising living costs, highlighting that the average minimum wage today is approximately 21% lower in real terms compared to decades ago when wage-setting was regionalized.

"This long-term erosion underscores how inflation has disproportionately burdened lower-income households," he stated, adding that inflation concentrated in basic goods such as food and fuel makes wage hikes more compelling. "For many families, stagnant wages combined with surging costs have meant deteriorating living standards and heightened vulnerability," he warned. He also pointed to a widening gap in inflation pressures, observing that lower-income households face substantially higher cost increases amid already weak and irregular incomes.

Wage determination in the Philippines is governed by Republic Act No. 6727, which mandates regional wage boards to periodically review and adjust minimum wages based on socio-economic factors including the cost of living, inflation, and the poverty threshold. The National Wages and Productivity Commission, under the Department of Labor and Employment, initiated the latest wage cycle in May, starting in Metro Manila, with subsequent rounds scheduled to roll out across regions through 2027.

"Wage hikes represent a necessary burden-sharing of adjusting to the current crisis between workers and employers, and this can be combined with other measures to protect household purchasing power," Mr. Africa explained. Official data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that inflation eased in May but remained elevated, with headline inflation at 6.8% down from 7.2% in April.

However, core inflation rose to 4.1% from 3.9%, indicating persistent underlying price pressures even as headline inflation slowed. Filomeno S. Sta. Ana III, coordinator of Action for Economic Reforms, noted that inflation remains driven by higher fuel and food prices linked to external geopolitical tensions.

"Still and all, the inflation rate remains high, exceeding the original target. What happens in the forthcoming months is difficult to predict given the continuing great uncertainty. As long as that uncertainty remains, inflation will likely stay elevated," Mr. Sta. Ana said.

He also highlighted persistent structural issues in domestic food supply and agriculture, which keep food inflation elevated regardless of global developments, further squeezing household budgets. The cumulative impact of these factors has led to growing calls for proactive wage policy interventions to address the erosion of real incomes and protect vulnerable sectors from prolonged economic strain





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