Hidden Georgia O'Keeffe Found in NYC Closet to Auction for $5 Million

A previously unknown Georgia O'Keeffe painting discovered in a Manhattan apartment closet is heading to Christie's for auction. Experts value the 1930 Southwest landscape at up to $5 million.

A rare Georgia O'Keeffe painting, hidden for decades behind coats and boxes in a Manhattan apartment closet, is set to go under the hammer at Christie's this Tuesday. The artwork, depicting a classic New Mexico landscape with rolling hills in earth tones, had remained unknown to the public until the ninety-year-old resident casually mentioned its presence to her niece. Christie's has estimated the value of this 1930 piece at between $3 million and $5 million.

Provenance and Historical Significance

The painting, titled Lobo Peak near Taos, holds particular importance because of its early date and its representation of the inception point of O'Keeffe's time in the American Southwest. According to Tylee Abbott, director of American Art at Christie's, the work was likely the first in a series of three paintings created during this pivotal period. Before its discovery, the existence of this specific canvas was only known through photographs taken in 1931.

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The second painting in the series is currently held in the collection of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The third piece resided for many years in the private collection of the Rockefeller family. The whereabouts of this first painting had largely been a mystery until its recent discovery, filling a significant gap in the documented history of O'Keeffe's Southwestern series.

A Decades-Long Secret in East Village

The painting's journey to the auction block began in 1963 when a New York art gallery sold it for $3,800 to a woman who later gave it to her daughter. The daughter kept the artwork at her apartment in New York's East Village. The family has requested anonymity from the auction house, but they have shared details about how the treasure was eventually uncovered after the owner lived into her late nineties.

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The owner, who never married and was described as extremely private and incredibly smart, once worked with the U.S. Foreign Service and spent time in Europe. She collected antiques and abstract art, but nothing close to the stature of an O'Keeffe. The family believes she received the painting as a graduation gift from her mother after earning a master's degree in the 1960s.

The Discovery and Authentication Process

For many years, the painting was displayed in the apartment until the mid-1980s. At that time, the owner noticed a guest looking at it a little too closely. She subsequently boxed it back into the original packing crate and stored it in the back of a closet. Around 2022, the woman first mentioned to her niece that the painting was in the front closet, but it remained there until earlier this year when they were cleaning out the apartment and getting her affairs in order.

Once unboxed, it was immediately obvious that the painting was authentic. It possessed all the hallmarks of O'Keeffe's distinctive style, including her signature marking on the back. A star with her initials, "OK," was scrawled in the middle of the signature mark, confirming its provenance and securing its place in art history.