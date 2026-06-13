Hezbollah says fighters halted Israeli advance near Majdal Zoun as conflict deepens in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah reports repelling Israeli troops near Majdal Zoun, while Israel issues evacuation warnings and a Vatican aid convoy is diverted. The fighting, which began in early March, has resulted in thousands of deaths and a disputed ceasefire proposal.

Hezbollah announced on Friday that its fighters confronted Israel i troops that were moving toward a town in southern Lebanon. According to a statement released by the group, the first clash took place on Thursday evening when Hezbollah forces fired repeated rocket barrages at Israel i units advancing toward Majdal Zoun, a settlement located about five kilometres from the western side of the border.

The rocket attacks forced the Israeli soldiers to pull back. On Friday the group said it again engaged the same force, this time using light and medium weapons as well as additional rockets, and managed to halt their progress. Hezbollah also claimed to have carried out several other attacks on Israeli positions throughout the south of Lebanon during the same period.

The Israeli army, for its part, issued an evacuation warning for three villages in the southern part of the country, urging residents to leave the area as hostilities intensified. Lebanon's state owned news agency reported a series of strikes across the southern region, noting that the bombardments reached locations that were not included in the Israeli evacuation notice.

The agency later described large explosions and artillery fire near the Ali Taher hills, a range that overlooks the city of Nabatieh in the south. An aid convoy organized by the Vatican representative to Lebanon was also caught up in the fighting.

The convoy, which was intended to deliver humanitarian assistance to Christian villages that had chosen to stay despite the conflict, was stopped by Israeli forces and forced to alter its route, a convoy participant told the AFP news service on Friday. The escalation of violence can be traced back to the beginning of March when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Since then Israel has pursued a large scale campaign of air strikes and a ground incursion that, according to various sources, has caused more than three thousand seven hundred deaths in Lebanon and has resulted in the occupation of a significant portion of the country's southern territory. An April ceasefire that was supposed to take effect in Lebanon never materialised, and fighting has continued even after a new conditional truce was announced last week following Lebanese and Israeli talks in Washington.

Hezbollah rejected the conditional agreement, arguing that it obliges the group to cease its attacks while imposing no requirement on Israel to stop its own operations or withdraw its troops from Lebanese soil. Iran has reiterated that any settlement to end the wider regional war must include Lebanon as a party to the deal. The ongoing hostilities have left thousands of civilians displaced, disrupted supply lines and heightened fears of a broader escalation in the already volatile Middle East region.

International observers have called for renewed diplomatic efforts and an inclusive ceasefire that addresses the security concerns of both sides while protecting civilian populations from further harm





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