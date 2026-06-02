Hezbollah-Israel Conflict Drives Devastation in Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

The war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah has caused massive destruction in Lebanon. A temporary ceasefire has prevented airstrikes on Beirut, but the conflict's roots, regional implications, and internal Lebanese dynamics remain complex. This article examines the history of Hezbollah, its military power, regional activities, and the current fighting's impact on Lebanon's sovereignty and the broader Middle East.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah , the Iran -backed Shiite militant group, has caused extensive destruction across Lebanon . A partial de-escalation agreement announced on Monday has temporarily prevented renewed airstrikes on Beirut, though the situation remains fragile.

Israel's primary objectives are to eliminate the threat from Hezbollah's rocket fire and to force the group to disarm. Iran, however, seeks a cessation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon as a key component of any negotiated settlement with the United States, which would also involve the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Hezbollah was founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, during Lebanon's civil war, as part of Tehran's strategy to export its 1979 Islamic Revolution and resist the Israeli invasion at that time. Hezbollah, together with the Amal Movement, dominates Shiite political representation in Lebanon's sectarian system, holding seats in parliament and cabinet positions.

While other militias disarmed after the civil war, Hezbollah retained its weapons to fight Israeli forces occupying southern Lebanon and kept its arsenal even after Israel's withdrawal in 2000. The group's military capabilities expanded significantly, with the CIA estimating up to 150,000 rockets and missiles by 2020 and a fighting force of 45,000 in 2022, though former leader Hassan Nasrallah claimed 100,000 fighters.

The 2006 war, triggered by Hezbollah's cross-border raid that killed and kidnapped Israeli soldiers, saw the group fire thousands of rockets into Israel. After that conflict, Hezbollah became the leading force in Iran's "Axis of Resistance," deploying fighters to support Assad in Syria, Shiite militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hamas in Palestine. Following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Hezbollah began attacking Israeli positions along the border in solidarity.

The latest major escalation began in September 2024 when Israel detonated thousands of booby-trapped pagers used by Hezbollah members, followed by intensified airstrikes that killed the group's senior leadership and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon. A ceasefire announced in late 2024 aimed to halt fighting and disarm Hezbollah, but both sides accused each other of violations.

Tensions surged again after Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran on February 28, 2025, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Hezbollah responded by firing into northern Israel, prompting a major Israeli campaign into Lebanon. Israeli forces have seized territory deep in southern Lebanon, destroyed villages and displaced civilians. Hezbollah has retaliated with drones and rockets. Since fighting resumed on March 2, 2025, Hezbollah has suffered heavy casualties, with several thousand fighters killed according to internal estimates.

Hezbollah's influence over Lebanese state affairs has waned; it failed to shape the post-war government formed in 2025, which adopted a policy of establishing a state monopoly on weapons. Public and international pressure on Hezbollah to disarm increased after the 2024 conflict, and the Lebanese government began confiscating the group's arms in the south.

Hezbollah rejects full disarmament, warning it could spark civil war, echoing the 2008 armed confrontation when its fighters seized parts of Beirut over a government move against its telecom network. After the 2025 war erupted, the state outlawed Hezbollah's military activities but lacks the power to stop the fighting.

The United States holds Hezbollah responsible for the 1983 suicide bombings that destroyed the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, killing 241, and a French paratrooper barracks, killing 58, as well as the 1983 attack on the U.S. Embassy. Western intelligence also links Hezbollah to the kidnapping of Westerners in Lebanon during the 1980s





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