Herro Wins 3-Point Contest, Cavaliers Dominate Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat claimed victory in the 3-point contest, while the Cleveland Cavaliers' duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell triumphed in the skills challenge during NBA All-Star Saturday.

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat triumphed in the 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday in San Francisco , sinking both of his bonus three-pointers in the final round. Herro secured the victory with a score of 24 in the final round, outperforming Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers (19 points) and Buddy Hield of the host Golden State Warriors (23 points).

This marks the fifth time a Miami Heat player has won the long-distance shooting competition, joining an elite group that includes James Jones (2011), Daequan Cook (2009), Jason Kapono (2007), and Glen Rice (1995). Herro's win capped off a thrilling competition where Hield led with a remarkable 31 points in the first round, tying the highest score ever recorded in a single round. Meanwhile, in the skills challenge, the Cleveland Cavaliers' duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell showcased their exceptional teamwork and speed, clocking in at a precise one minute in the final round. This impressive performance edged out the Golden State Warriors' team of Draymond Green and Moses Moody. The Cavaliers' victory marked their second consecutive win in the skills challenge. The obstacle-style course, which challenged players with passing tests, shooting stations, and a half-court drive to the basket, tested various skills crucial to basketball success. The first round of the skills challenge saw several high-profile teams eliminated, including the San Antonio Spurs' duo of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, who were disqualified for not attempting legitimate shots at the shooting stations. The rookie squad of Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) and Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards) also faced elimination in the first round





