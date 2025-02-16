Herlene Budol Celebrates Valentine's Day with 'Binibining Marikit' Co-star Tony Labrusca

Herlene Budol and Tony Labrusca spent Valentine's Day together, sharing adorable photos and videos from their date on social media. The 'Binibining Marikit' co-stars took to Instagram and TikTok to showcase their playful bond and celebrate the holiday.

Herlene Budol brightened up Valentine's Day with her ' Binibining Marikit ' co-star Tony Labrusca . The Sparkle star took to Instagram to share a collection of sweet photos from their date. Among the adorable snaps was a photobooth picture from a popular arcade center, showcasing their playful side. The pair also put their own spin on the viral 'Mr Kupido' trend on TikTok, adding to the playful charm of their celebration. \Herlene captioned the post, ' Binibining Marikit 2:30.

Happy Valentine's Day,' a sweet nod to their show, which airs at that time. 'Binibining Marikit,' also stars Pokwang and Kevin Dasom, and Herlene has previously expressed her immense joy working alongside them. \In a past interview, she described it as a 'jackpot,' highlighting the incredible experience of collaborating with such talented actors. Tony Labrusca has also praised Herlene for her dedication, infectious energy, and genuinely kind personality. 'Binibining Marikit' marks Herlene's return to GMA Afternoon Prime after her successful stint in 'Magandang Dilag' in 2023. The show airs from Mondays to Saturdays at 2:30 p.m., following 'It's Showtime.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Herlene Budol Tony Labrusca Binibining Marikit Valentine's Day GMA Afternoon Prime

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

