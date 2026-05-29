Heritage Buildings in Manila: Calvo Building and Juan Luna Building

Two historic buildings in Manila, the Calvo Building and the Juan Luna Building, are recognized for their architectural significance and role in the nation's history. The Calvo Building, built in 1938, is known for its geometric patterns and ornate decorations. It once housed offices of major companies and served as the first studio of GMA Network's radio station DZBB. The Juan Luna Building, located along Juan Luna Street and Muelle de Industria, is a neoclassical structure that withstood World War II. It has been home to international firms and is now undergoing heritage conservation and adaptive reuse. Both structures exemplify late Spanish colonial and American period architecture, highlighting the need for preservation. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno emphasized the importance of these buildings in attracting tourism and the high cost of restoration, which is often shouldered by the private sector under the supervision of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

The Calvo Building , constructed in 1938 and located on Escolta, gained prominence due to its geometric patterns and intricate ornamentation. It served as offices for several major companies before later housing a fast food outlet and a pharmacy on some floors.

It also holds significance as the first studio of what would become the Kapuso Network, originally the radio station DZBB under the Republic Broadcasting System, which later evolved into GMA 7. Separately, along Juan Luna Street and Muelle de Industria in Manila, stands the Juan Luna Building, a celebrated structure that once housed some of the largest companies from around the world, including the Pacific Commercial Company and the First National City Bank of New York.

Aljon Concillado, a history researcher at the Historic Preservation Division of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, described the building as a witness to the economic growth and development of the district, underscoring the importance of preserving such rare examples of late Spanish colonial architecture. Heritage architect Joel Rico noted that the Juan Luna Building's design is distinct, rooted in elegant and grand neoclassical architecture.

He specified that it was designed during the American period in a neoclassical "bauxar" style. The building survived the intense bombings during the 1945 Battle of Manila in World War II. It has since undergone heritage conservation and adaptive reuse, wherein an old structure is repurposed without compromising its original architecture and cultural value. This includes restoring its towering columns and arched windows, features commonly seen in European buildings.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno pointed out the challenge of preserving such privately owned properties, which fall under the direct supervision of the NHCP. However, private owners, recognizing the costs, have invested in restoration. He highlighted that the cost of restoring an old house can be double that of building a new one, making preservation a significant financial undertaking. Moreno also stressed that Manila's old buildings, each with its own story, are key to attracting both domestic and foreign tourism.

In unrelated news, a balikbayan from Hawaii was shot while walking with his wife in Ilocos Norte





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