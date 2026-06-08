Hello Glow Expands Sun Care Line with Targeted Sunscreen Sticks

Hello Glow introduces a five-variant Sun Care Stick Collection, offering SPF 50+ protection with formulations for dryness, pigmentation, acne, and aging, tailored to diverse skin concerns.

As awareness of sun protection continues to grow, skincare brands are expanding sunscreen offerings to address a wider range of skin concerns beyond UV defense alone.

Hello Glow recently introduced a five-variant Sun Care Stick Collection, building on the success of its original Sun Care Stick SPF 60+ PA++. The collection includes the original sunscreen stick and four new variants formulated for specific skin concerns: dryness, pigmentation, acne-prone skin and signs of aging.

The Hello Glow Sun Care Stick Collection is designed to cater to diverse skin needs, ensuring that users can find a product tailored to their individual concerns while maintaining high levels of sun protection. According to the brand, the original Sun Care Stick SPF 60+ PA++ offers FDA-certified SPF 60+ protection, providing a reliable shield against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

The newer variants - Ceramide, Alpha-Melight, Mugwort and Bakuchiol - have undergone independent SPF testing by SGS Taiwan, which verified SPF 50+ performance across the range. This independent testing ensures that consumers can trust the efficacy of these products even in intense sunlight. The Ceramide Sun Care Stick SPF 50+ is formulated for dry skin and contains ceramides, triple hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and panthenol.

Ceramides help restore the skin barrier, while hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration, making it ideal for those with dehydrated skin. The Alpha-Melight Sun Care Stick SPF 50+ is designed for those concerned about hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, combining brightening ingredients with vitamin E and ceramides. Alpha-Melight targets dark spots and promotes a more radiant complexion, making it a versatile option for daily use.

For acne-prone skin, the Mugwort Sun Care Stick SPF 50+ contains mugwort extract, cica extract and tea tree extract. Mugwort is known for its soothing properties, while cica and tea tree help calm inflammation and reduce breakouts. The Bakuchiol Sun Care Stick SPF 50+ incorporates bakuchiol, a plant-derived ingredient often described as an alternative to retinol. Bakuchiol offers anti-aging benefits without the irritation commonly associated with retinol, making it suitable for sensitive skin types.

The collection was developed using Korean-formulated ingredients and is designed for use in warm and humid climates, such as the Philippines. According to the company, all variants are paraben-free and cruelty-free, aligning with modern consumer preferences for clean beauty products. Denice Sy, chief sales and marketing officer of Ever Bilena Cosmetics and founder of Hello Glow, said the collection was created to give consumers more options based on individual skin concerns.

"We wanted every Filipino to be able to find their perfect sunscreen stick - one that works for their specific skin concern, not just a one-size-fits-all solution," Sy shared. Hello Glow is a skincare brand under Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc. Since introducing its original Sun Care Stick in 2023, the company has expanded its sun care offerings with products designed for different skin types and concerns.

The brand continues to innovate in the sun care category, recognizing that sun protection is a crucial step in any skincare routine. By offering targeted formulations, Hello Glow aims to make sunscreen a more integrative part of daily skincare for Filipinos, who often face intense sun exposure. The launch of this collection reflects a broader trend in the beauty industry where sunscreens are no longer just about protection but also about treating specific skin issues.

As more consumers seek multifunctional products, brands like Hello Glow are stepping up to meet that demand with science-backed ingredients and rigorous testing. The collection is now available in major retail outlets and online platforms, offering convenience for consumers. With the introduction of these five variants, Hello Glow hopes to encourage more people to adopt sun protection habits that address both immediate and long-term skin health.

The brand also emphasizes the importance of reapplication, especially in tropical climates, and recommends using the sticks every two hours for optimal protection. In addition to the functional benefits, the sun care sticks are compact and easy to carry, making them ideal for on-the-go use. They glide smoothly onto the skin without leaving a white cast, a common complaint among sunscreen users. The formulations are lightweight and non-greasy, suitable for layering under makeup or wearing alone.

Hello Glow's commitment to quality and innovation positions it as a key player in the Philippine skincare market, where sun protection is a growing priority among consumers. The brand plans to continue expanding its product line based on customer feedback and emerging skincare trends. By focusing on specific skin concerns, Hello Glow is not only providing protection but also promoting overall skin health.

This tailored approach is expected to resonate well with consumers who are increasingly looking for personalized skincare solutions. The success of the original Sun Care Stick has laid a strong foundation for the new collection, and early responses from influencers and dermatologists have been positive. As the brand moves forward, it aims to educate consumers about the importance of sun protection and the benefits of using targeted sunscreens.

The collection represents a significant step in making sun care more accessible and effective for a wide range of users, from those with sensitive skin to those seeking anti-aging benefits. With the combination of high protection factors and active ingredients, Hello Glow is setting a new standard for sun care in the region





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