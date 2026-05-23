Heavy Rains and Flooding in South and Central China, Mindanao, and Visayas

This news article reports on heavy rains and flooding in various parts of the Philippines, including Koronadal City, Alabel, Sarangani Province, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, Pikit, Cotabato, and Bagong Bayan. The article mentions that the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) has conducted ocular inspections in the affected areas, and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has attributed the rains to a low-pressure area (LPA) over Mindanao and parts of the Visayas.

In Koronadal City , graduates of a college in South Cotabato had to bring umbrellas along with their toga and caps as rain poured less than an hour after their commencement exercises began at the open field of the South Cotabato Sports Complex.

Despite the downpour, the ceremony for more than 2,000 graduates continued after the rain later eased. In Alabel, Sarangani Province, heavy rains also fell overnight, causing flooding that made it difficult for motorists to pass through roads. Fallen tree branches and debris carried by strong floodwaters added to the obstruction. At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains drench southern, central China.

In Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, canals and creeks overflowed in several areas. In one video, a motorcycle was seen slowly navigating through floodwaters, with darkness in the area further complicating the situation due to the absence of streetlights.

Meanwhile, parts of Barangay Caridad in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat turned into what residents described as river-like conditions following continuous rains. Several homes were inundated with knee-deep floodwaters. According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the barangay is a catch basin for water coming from upper valley areas, including South Cotabato, Bagong Bayan, and Isulan. In Pikit, Cotabato, three barangays were also submerged.

The MDRRMO said nearly 2,000 families were affected by rising floodwaters. The Office of Civil Defense and other agencies have conducted ocular inspections in the affected areas. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is responsible for the rains over Mindanao and parts of the Visayas





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heavy Rains Flooding Low-Pressure Area MDRRMO PAGASA Koronadal City Alabel Sarangani Province Magsaysay Davao Del Sur Lambayong Sultan Kudarat Pikit Cotabato Bagong Bayan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Visayas Grid Put Under Yellow Alert Amid Thin Supplies and High DemandDue to thin supplies brought about by forced outages and derates in capacities of several plants coupled with high demand, the Visayas grid is placed under yellow alert with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) declaring it as insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

Read more »

Low-pressure area brings rains over the PhilippinesThe low-pressure area is expected to cause flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasional heavy rains over Luzon and Visayas, with a dangerous-level heat index in 56 out of 78 monitoring stations.

Read more »

Opapru: Mindanao Field Offices Prepared for El Niño-Induced Dry SpellThe Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity has announced that the field offices in Mindanao, especially those in non-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) areas, are fully prepared for any eventuality brought about by the upcoming El Niño dry spell.

Read more »

MSMEs alarmed by Visayas grid woesSummary:The NGCP placed the Visayas grid under a yellow alert on Friday, May 22, 2026, for the fifth consecutive day as critical generation deficits left 885.3

Read more »