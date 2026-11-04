PAGASA Issues Danger Heat Index Warnings for 5 Philippine Areas on November 4

The Philippine weather bureau has issued a danger level heat index warning for five areas, including Coron and Butuan City, as temperatures reach critical levels. Residents are advised to limit outdoor exposure and stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has issued a "danger" level heat index warning for five specific areas on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Five Regions Hit By Danger Heat Index Warning

This warning indicates that the felt temperature in these locations has reached hazardous levels due to the combination of high air temperature and relative humidity. The state weather bureau identified Coron in Palawan, Butuan City in Agusan del Norte, Iloilo City, Dumangas, and Dipolog in Zamboanga del Sur as the affected regions. According to the latest data released by the agency, Coron and Butuan City recorded the highest heat index at 43 degrees Celsius.

Also read PAGASA Declares Danger Heat Index Across 11 Philippine Locations

Meanwhile, Iloilo City and Dumangas, both located in the province of Iloilo, as well as Dipolog in Zamboanga del Sur, registered a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius. These values place these areas squarely within the danger zone as defined by PAGASA's official heat index chart. The danger level is classified as the second highest warning in the agency's scale, immediately preceding the extreme danger level.

Health Risks Associated With High Heat Index Levels

An area is considered to be under a danger warning if its heat index falls between 42 degrees Celsius and 51 degrees Celsius. This classification is significant because prolonged exposure to such conditions can lead to severe health issues for the public. PAGASA has warned that continued activities under this heat index can cause individuals to suffer from heat stroke. Specifically, heat index values ranging from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

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The risk escalates when the heat index reaches the extreme danger level of 52 degrees Celsius or higher, where heat stroke becomes highly likely. The heat index refers to the temperature that is actually felt by the human body. This measurement is computed by factoring in relative humidity along with the actual air temperature. High humidity slows down the evaporation of sweat, which makes it much harder for the body to cool itself effectively.

This physiological response is why the perceived temperature often feels significantly hotter than the thermometer reading during humid weather. This event follows a pattern of high heat warnings in recent days. On November 3, 2026, eleven areas experienced the danger level heat index. Prior to that, on November 1, 2026, at least eleven places also logged danger level conditions.

PAGASA Advises Public To Limit Outdoor Activities

The recurrence of these warnings highlights the persistent and intense heat currently affecting various parts of the country. In response to these hazardous conditions, PAGASA has advised the public to strictly limit outdoor activities. When going outside is necessary, residents should use protective gear such as umbrellas or caps to shield themselves from direct sunlight. Hydration is also critical during this period.

The agency recommends drinking plenty of water to maintain proper body temperature. Additionally, people are advised to avoid certain beverages that can dehydrate the body or increase internal heat. These include tea, coffee, alcohol, and soft drinks. Staying indoors as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day is the most effective way to prevent heat-related illnesses.