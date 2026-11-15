PAGASA: 3 areas under danger-level heat index; Butuan, Catbalogan, Borongan, Dipolog, Cotabato hit 41°C

PAGASA reported danger-level heat indices in multiple areas, with Butuan City, Catbalogan, Borongan, Dipolog, and Cotabato City reaching 41°C. The agency warned of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and probable heat stroke with continued exposure.

PAGASA reported that three areas were under the danger-level heat index, while several others also recorded dangerous temperatures. Catbalogan in Western Samar, Borongan in Eastern Samar, Dipolog in Zamboanga del Norte, Cotabato City in Maguindanao del Norte, and Butuan City in Agusan del Norte each reached 41°C. Several areas recorded 40°C, including Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Tacloban City in Leyte, Guiuan in Eastern Samar, General Santos City in South Cotabato, and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.

Other areas with high heat indices included Iloilo City at 39°C, Dumangas in Iloilo at 39°C, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental at 39°C, Maasin in Southern Leyte at 39°C, and Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur at 39°C. At 38°C were Calapan in Oriental Mindoro, Clark Airport in Pampanga, Cubi Point in Subic Bay Olongapo City, Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental, Mulanay in Quezon, Panglao International Airport in Bohol, Sinait in Ilocos Sur, Roxas City in Capiz, La Granja in La Carlota, Negros Occidental, Siquijor in Siquijor, and Mactan International Airport in Cebu. Other recorded temperatures were 37°C in Calapan, Hacienda Luisita in Tarlac City, Mambusao in Capiz, and Catarman in Northern Samar.

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Heat Index Warning And Health Precautions

Davao City in Davao del Sur reached 36°C, while San Ildefonso in Bulacan, CMU Agromet in Musuan, Bukidnon, and VSU-Baybay in Leyte reached 34°C. Malaybalay in Bukidnon recorded 33°C. PAGASA cautioned that in areas under a danger-level heat index, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely, while heat stroke is probable with continued exposure. The heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with actual air temperature.

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High humidity slows the evaporation of sweat, making it more difficult for the body to cool down. PAGASA advised the public to limit outdoor activity and wear hats or use umbrellas when outside. The state weather bureau also recommended staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water while avoiding tea, coffee, alcohol, and carbonated drinks.