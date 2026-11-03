Heart Evangelista And John Prats Partner For New Film Collaboration

Heart Evangelista reveals she is preparing for a new movie directed by John Prats, highlighting their long-standing friendship and collaborative creative process on set.

Actress Heart Evangelista is currently deep into the production preparations for an upcoming cinematic project alongside her former love team partner, John Prats. The announcement was featured in a report by journalist Nelson Canlas for the television program 24 Oras on Tuesday.

During the segment, the Global Fashion Icon provided exclusive insights into the collaborative nature of the film and her excitement for the role she will portray.

Creative Transformations On Set

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Evangelista teased fans by promising significant character changes within the movie, emphasizing that the production required her to attempt many things she had never done before. She told the audience that viewers would witness numerous transformations throughout the story, marking a unique departure from her previous filmography. The actress noted that the project is highly collaborative, allowing her to explore new creative boundaries that were not possible in her earlier career endeavors.

Decades-Long Friendship With Director

The director of the upcoming film is John Prats, with whom Evangelista shares a history that predates their professional acting careers. She explained that the two have been friends since they were young, a personal detail that many fans might not be aware of due to their public personas. Evangelista expressed deep appreciation for the working environment, stating that she is happy to spend time with Prats, his children, and the entire production crew. She described the atmosphere as wonderful and heartening, which contributes significantly to the positive energy on set.

Historical Romantic Connection

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The professional reunion between the two actors is rooted in a significant personal history that has been previously discussed by Prats himself. Earlier, John Prats appeared as a guest on Evangelista's talk show, Heart World, where he revealed that he was her first boyfriend. This admission confirmed the romantic origins of their famous pairing in the entertainment industry, adding a layer of personal depth to their current professional collaboration on the big screen.

Past Collaborative Projects Together

Evangelista and Prats previously formed one of the most popular love teams in the Philippines during the early 2000s. Their partnership resulted in starring roles in several high-profile projects that captured the attention of audiences across the region. Fans recall their joint appearances in popular television series such as G-Mik and Trip, as well as their performances in the Ang Tanging Ina franchise. They also co-starred in the romantic comedy My First Romance and the comedy film Berks, which solidified their status as a beloved on-screen duo.

Future Expectations For The Project

The upcoming movie represents a fresh chapter for both Heart Evangelista and John Prats, combining their long-standing friendship with their professional talents. Evangelista's comments suggest that the film will offer a distinct experience for viewers, driven by the trust and comfort the two actors share. As the preparations continue, fans are eagerly awaiting further details about the plot and the specific transformations Evangelista will undergo in this new cinematic venture.