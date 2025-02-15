Healthy Philippines Alliance Warns Against Unhealthy Fats This Philippine Heart Month

The Healthy Philippines Alliance (HPA) reminds Filipinos to prioritize healthy fat consumption during Philippine Heart Month. The HPA emphasizes the risks of saturated and trans fats and encourages the consumption of unsaturated fats found in various foods. The HPA also warns against other lifestyle factors that contribute to heart problems.

The Health y Philippines Alliance (HPA) issued a timely reminder this Philippine Heart Month, urging Filipinos to be mindful of their fat consumption. Jennina Duatin, a nutritionist dietitian and board trustee of Diabetes Philippines, an HPA member organization, emphasized the importance of considering both the quantity and quality of fats in our diets.

Duatin pointed out that saturated and trans fats, when consumed in excess, are generally considered unhealthy and can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Saturated fats are primarily found in animal products like meat and dairy, including cheese, butter, and palm oil. Trans fat, on the other hand, is often present in margarine, vegetable shortening, fried foods, baked goods, and processed foods, where it is artificially created. The HPA advocates for the avoidance of unhealthy fats prevalent in many ultra-processed food products. Instead, they encourage the consumption of healthy unsaturated fats found in avocados, fatty fish like salmon and other local varieties, nuts such as almonds and walnuts, seeds like pumpkin and sesame seeds, and oils like canola and olive oil. Furthermore, they stress the importance of incorporating more fiber from whole grains, fruits, and vegetables into our diets. This advice comes amidst the recent inclusion of eight Filipino dishes — including lechon, lechon kawali, Bicol Express, adobong baboy, sisig, inihaw na liempo, binagoongan, and crispy pata — in TasteAtlas's list of the 100 best pork dishes globally.The HPA also cautions against other lifestyle factors that contribute to heart problems, such as tobacco and vape use, excessive alcohol consumption, and a lack of physical activity. The World Health Organization recommends limiting daily saturated fat intake to 10 percent of total calories, trans fat to 1 percent, and overall total fat intake to 30 percent for both children and adults. In the Philippines, industrially produced trans fat in packaged food is banned according to orders issued by the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration. The prevalence of overweight and obesity, major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, has risen among Filipino adults from 40.2 percent in 2021 to 57.1 percent in 2023, affecting five out of every ten adults. Obesity is particularly prevalent among women, affecting six out of ten. Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in the Philippines





