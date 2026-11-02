Health Groups Urge WHO to Lower Nitrate Drinking Water Limits

A coalition of 85 organizations pressures the World Health Organization to update obsolete nitrate standards, citing new evidence linking low-level exposure to cancer and birth defects.

Eighty-five global health and environmental organizations issued an open letter to the World Health Organization on Tuesday, demanding a revision of the agency's decades-old maximum limits for nitrate concentrations in drinking water. The coalition, which includes prominent entities such as Greenpeace International and the World Organization of Family Doctors, argues that the existing international standards fail to account for modern epidemiological evidence regarding the chronic health risks associated with long-term exposure.

Outdated Nitrate Standards Ignoring New Evidence

The current World Health Organization guidelines establish the maximum acceptable nitrate level in drinking water at 50 milligrammes per litre as nitrate, or 11.3 milligrammes per litre as nitrate-nitrogen. These benchmarks were originally established in 1958 with the specific primary objective of preventing methemoglobinemia, widely known as blue-baby syndrome, a condition that severely reduces the blood's capacity to carry oxygen in infants. The signatories to the letter characterize these limits as fundamentally outdated, noting that they have not been updated to reflect robust scientific data linking chronic, low-level nitrate exposure to serious long-term human health risks. Specific concerns highlighted in the correspondence include strong associations between nitrate contamination and increased incidences of colorectal cancer as well as adverse birth outcomes such as premature labor.

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Expert Testimony on Cancer and Birth Defects

Medical professionals within the coalition emphasize that recent studies demonstrate dangers at concentrations far below the current permissible threshold. Pratyush Kumar, the chair of the World Organization of Family Doctors, stated in a joint release that contemporary research explicitly links the presence of nitrate in drinking water to bowel cancer and premature birth, even when measured at levels well under the current World Health Organization limit. This medical perspective underscores the urgency of the request, suggesting that the historical focus on acute infant toxicity has overlooked the cumulative impact on broader populations. The toxic effects of nitrates, which are residues left behind by intensive farming practices, are widely recognized as particularly dangerous for vulnerable demographics, including young children and pregnant women. The letter serves as a formal call to include nitrate in the World Health Organization's upcoming comprehensive review of its drinking water guidelines, ensuring that public health protection is based on the most current scientific understanding.

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Global Exposure and Stakeholder Demands

Surface water models cited in the advocacy campaign indicate that hundreds of millions of people globally are currently exposed to elevated nitrate levels in their drinking water sources. The open letter was strategically timed to coincide with the World Health Organization's annual One Health Day, an initiative designed to raise awareness about the interconnected health of humans, animals, plants, and shared ecosystems. Amanda Larsson, the global project lead for agriculture at Greenpeace International, emphasized the critical nature of this crisis by asserting that water should be life-giving rather than life-threatening. Larsson insisted that protecting human health is inextricably linked to protecting groundwater and rivers, calling for governments to take decisive action to curb the expansion of intensive livestock farming. The coalition urges policymakers to actively support producers in transitioning to ecological farming practices to ensure that clean, safe drinking water remains a guarantee for all citizens rather than a luxury reserved for the privileged.

Denmark Precedent and Future Policy Reform

The push for stricter standards is bolstered by findings published last year by an expert panel commissioned by the Danish government, which concluded that the current international benchmark is insufficient to protect public health. This Danish expert panel recommended drastically reducing the nitrate limit to 6.0 mg/L, a figure that is nearly ten times lower than the current World Health Organization benchmark of 50 milligrammes per litre. Denmark committed to adopting this stricter standard earlier this year, providing a concrete example of how national policy can align with emerging scientific consensus. The 85 organizations stress that most national governments base their own drinking water standards on World Health Organization guidelines, making the update of these global benchmarks vital for widespread policy reform. By updating the guidelines, the World Health Organization can provide a stronger foundation for countries to implement more protective measures against nitrate contamination, thereby safeguarding public health on a global scale.