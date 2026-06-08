Health Group Seeks Ombudsman Probe into DOH Officials' Alleged Flight Upgrade

The Alliance of Health Workers has asked the Ombudsman to investigate Health Secretary Ted Herbosa and Undersecretary Albert Francis Domingo for an alleged unnecessary flight upgrade for a trip to the World Health Assembly.

The Alliance of Health Workers has formally requested the Office of the Ombudsman to initiate an investigation into Health Secretary Ted Herbosa and Undersecretary Albert Francis Domingo over an alleged flight upgrade that the group claims was unnecessary and potentially improper.

In a letter addressed to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, the alliance detailed that on May 11, 2026, Herbosa issued a department personnel order that sought to amend a previous directive. The amendment reportedly upgraded Domingo's travel entitlement from an international round-trip economy airfare to an international round-trip business class airfare for a trip to Geneva, Switzerland. The purpose of the trip was to attend the Seventy-Ninth World Health Assembly, scheduled from May 17 to 23, 2026.

The alliance argued that there was no operational necessity for such an upgrade, suggesting it may have violated government regulations on official travel and the prudent use of public funds. They called on the ombudsman to probe whether the upgrade was justified or if it constituted a misuse of government resources. The controversy has sparked discussions about transparency and accountability within the Department of Health.

Critics have raised concerns about the timing and rationale behind the upgrade, especially amid ongoing budget constraints and the public's expectation for fiscal responsibility among high-ranking officials. The Alliance of Health Workers, which represents healthcare professionals across the country, emphasized that such actions could undermine public trust in the health department's leadership. They urged the ombudsman to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to determine if any laws or ethical standards were breached.

The group also highlighted the importance of ensuring that all government officials adhere to the same rules that apply to ordinary employees when it comes to travel and expense management. In response to the allegations, Undersecretary Domingo expressed openness to the investigation. I welcome the push for an investigation as that will clarify government regulations and procedures. Looking forward to it, Domingo said when asked for comment.

This statement suggests that the official is confident that the upgrade was handled in accordance with existing rules. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Herbosa has not yet issued a public statement on the matter. The Office of the Ombudsman has the authority to investigate and, if necessary, file charges against public officials for graft and corruption.

The case underscores the ongoing scrutiny of government spending, particularly within the health sector, which has been under intense observation due to the pandemic and subsequent recovery efforts. As the investigation proceeds, it will likely draw attention to the policies governing official travel and the standards for approving upgrades. The outcome could set a precedent for how similar cases are treated in the future





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