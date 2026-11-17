Ovation Productions reveals ticket prices for Hayley Williams Manila concert on Feb 24 2027 at Smart Araneta Coliseum ranging from P2800 to P9300.

Hayley Williams Manila concert tickets have been officially unveiled for her highly anticipated solo performance in the Philippines. The event is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2027, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Local promoter Ovation Productions announced the details, marking a significant moment for Filipino fans who have long awaited a live appearance from the Grammy-winning artist.

Ticket Prices And Categories Revealed

Ovation Productions has structured the pricing into six distinct tiers to accommodate various fan preferences and budgets. The rates range from a low of P2,800 for General Admission to a high of P9,300 for Patron A seats. All listed prices are exclusive of additional ticketing charges and service fees.

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The most exclusive category is Patron A, priced at P9,300, offering premium access and likely the best views of the stage. The Floor Standing section follows closely at P8,800, providing an immersive experience for dedicated supporters. Patron B tickets are available for P7,800, while the Lower Box category is set at P6,800.

For fans seeking more affordable options, the Upper Box category is priced at P4,800. The most accessible option is General Admission, also known as Free Seating, which costs P2,800. These figures provide a clear financial framework for planning attendance at this major international music event.

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Booking Schedule And Pre-Sale Access

General ticket sales through the official provider TicketNet will commence on November 20 at exactly 12 p.m. This launch date is critical for attendees aiming to secure specific seats before inventory is depleted. Prospective buyers are advised to prepare their payment methods and accounts well in advance of the midnight opening.

Before the public sale opens, an artist pre-sale event will be conducted for a limited window. This exclusive access period runs from November 18 to November 19, allowing select groups an early opportunity to purchase tickets. This pre-sale mechanism is designed to reward loyal fans and industry partners before the general population can participate in the buying process.

Hayley Williams Solo Career Highlights

Hayley Williams gained international fame as the lead vocalist of the American rock band Paramore. The group is renowned for hit songs such as Still Into You, Ain't It Fun, and This Is Why. Her voice has become synonymous with modern alternative rock, drawing millions of listeners globally over the past two decades.

In 2020, Williams began pursuing a solo career, releasing her debut solo project Petals for Armor I. This project allowed her to explore a different musical direction outside the constraints of her band's established sound. The solo work showcased her versatility and artistic depth beyond the rock genre.

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In 2025, following the release of her solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Williams announced that Paramore would be going on hiatus. This decision shifted the spotlight entirely onto her solo career. The upcoming Manila performance will emphasize her individual artistry, giving Filipino fans a chance to experience her music beyond her years with Paramore.

Concert Significance And Fan Expectations

The February 2027 concert represents a major milestone in Hayley Williams' post-Paramore trajectory. By performing in Manila, she connects with a passionate global audience that has followed her evolution from band frontwoman to solo artist. The Smart Araneta Coliseum is a fitting venue for this display of musical growth.

Fans can look forward to a setlist that likely blends her solo hits with perhaps some classic Paramore tracks, though the focus remains on her independent work. The event promises to be a celebration of her artistic journey. Ticket holders will be part of a historic moment in Philippine concert history.