Hayley Williams announces Asia dates for The Hayley Williams Show in Manila, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo, with tickets on sale from 18 November 2026.

Hayley Williams has officially announced the Asia leg of The Hayley Williams Show, her new live concert series that follows a run across North America, the U.K. and Europe. The first Asia performance is scheduled for 24 February 2027 (Wed) at 8PM at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

The Asia dates continue in Singapore at Star Theatre, in Seoul at Yes24 Live Hall and in Tokyo at the Toyosu PIT. The Asia shows are promoted by Ovation Productions and AEG Presents Asia, and they follow sold-out performances at iconic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Espaço Unimed in São Paulo.

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Full Asia Schedule for The Hayley Williams Show

The Asia leg of The Hayley Williams Show runs from 24 February 2027 in Manila to 3 March 2027 in Tokyo across four cities. Each stop is listed with a specific date, giving fans in the region a clear route through the tour.

Manila comes first on 24 February 2027 (Wed) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with the show set to begin at 8PM. Singapore follows on 26 February 2027 (Fri) at Star Theatre.

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The tour then moves to Seoul on 1 March 2027 (Mon) at Yes24 Live Hall before closing in Tokyo on 3 March 2027 (Wed) at the Toyosu PIT. Together, these four dates make up the full Asia schedule announced so far.

Artist Pre-Sale and General Ticket Dates

Fans can access tickets through an artist pre-sale that runs from 18 November 2026 (Wed) at 12PM to 19 November 2026 (Thu) at 11:59PM local time. The pre-sale details are available on the official Hayley Williams website at https://hayleywilliams.hq.fan/.

The local announcement was made on 17 November 2026 (Tue) at 10AM PHT, ahead of the pre-sale window. Tickets for the general public will then go on sale on 20 November 2026 (Fri) from 12PM PHT onward.

General tickets will be available through TicketNet outlets and the official TicketNet website at https://www.ticketnet.com.ph/. Organizers have listed the Philippine ticketing channels as the point of purchase for the Manila date.

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Tour Background and What the Show Will Include

The new production is built on Hayley Williams solo catalogue, with The Hayley Williams Show set to feature material from all three of her solo albums. The series also promises some exciting surprises for audiences at each stop.

The concept marks a new chapter after her recent tour for the album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. That album was critically acclaimed and GRAMMY nominated, and it won a Libera Award, and the tour played the album in full each night.

The North American, U.K. and European legs of the earlier tour sold out in seconds and featured numerous surprise guest stars at stops along the way. Fans attending the Asia dates can expect a similar mix of catalogue material and unannounced moments, as the artist moves into what she has named The Hayley Williams Show.