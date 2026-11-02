Hawks Edge Pacers 108-104 Behind Alexander-Walker's Record Night

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 108-104 despite a severe shortage of players for Indiana. Nickeil Alexander-Walker set a franchise record with nine three-pointers to secure the win.

The Atlanta Hawks secured a hard-fought 108-104 victory over the short-handed Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the offensive charge with a season-high 34 points and a career-best nine three-pointers. The win improves the Hawks record while extending the Pacers losing streak to five consecutive games.

Alexander-Walker Shatters Franchise Three-Point Record

Nickeil Alexander-Walker matched his personal best by draining nine shots from beyond the arc during the contest. He contributed 19 of his 34 points in the first half, where his performance helped Atlanta tie a franchise record for most three-pointers made in any single half with 15. The Hawks shot an impressive 45.1 percent from deep overall, converting 23 of their 51 attempts. Corey Kispert and Luguentz Dort each added 14 points, while CJ McCollum provided a versatile stat line with 13 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.

Also read Boston Celtics Beat Orlando Magic 108-97 on Jayson Tatum 32-Point Performance

Indiana Pacers Struggle With Severe Roster Depletion

The Indiana Pacers faced a critical shortage of available players as they fielded only six healthy athletes for the game. Head coach Rick Carlisle had to scratch forward Kelly Oubre Jr. due to a bruised left knee shortly before tip-off. Oubre joined ten other players who were sidelined, leaving the roster severely depleted. Jay Huff led the Pacers with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Quenton Jackson scored 20 points. Rookie Braden Smith made his first career start, contributing 19 points and 10 assists, and Kobe Brown added 16 points to the effort.

Atlanta Maintains Control Through Strategic Defensive Stops

The Hawks established an early lead by making seven of their ten three-point attempts in the opening quarter, ending the period with a 37-29 advantage. Atlanta extended its dominance in the second quarter, taking a 68-56 lead into halftime. CJ McCollum hit a crucial three-pointer with 3:44 remaining in the half to push the margin to 62-49. The team played without Jalen Johnson, who is recovering from a left ankle sprain, and Kingston Flemings, who served a one-game suspension for an incident involving New Orleans Pelicans player Bryce McGowens during a previous loss.

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Pacers Rally in Second Half But Fall Short in Final Minutes

Indiana mounted a significant comeback attempt, cutting the deficit to 73-58 with 9:48 remaining in the third quarter. The Pacers closed the gap to eight points by the end of the third period, showing resilience despite their lack of depth. Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and executed a key three-point play with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter to bring the margin within 93-90. However, the Hawks responded with eight straight points, including consecutive three-pointers by Luguentz Dort and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to regain control.

Hawks Secure Victory With Key Late-Game Execution

The final minutes of the game saw continued back-and-forth action as the Pacers refused to surrender the lead. Jackson dunked the ball with 1:23 remaining to pull Indiana within 106-104. Onyeka Okongwu sealed the victory for Atlanta by scoring with just 10 seconds left on the clock. Okongwu finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds, proving essential in the closing moments. Jarace Walker added 15 points and Jalen Slawson chipped in 12 for Indiana, but the lack of roster depth ultimately proved too difficult to overcome against the sharp-shooting Hawks.