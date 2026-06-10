Hawaiian‑Born Filipino Chef Rhoda Magbitang Claims Top Chef Season 23 Title

Chef Rhoda Magbitang, the first Hawaii‑based winner of Top Chef, delivers a heartfelt four‑course menu inspired by Filipino traditions and wins the $250,000 prize, a Food & Wine feature, and future culinary appearances.

Chef Rhoda Magbitang , a Hawaii‑based Filipina culinary artist, emerged victorious in the highly competitive Top Chef Season 23, thereby becoming the first chef hailing from the Aloha State to claim the coveted title and the accompanying $250,000 grand prize.

The outstanding achievement came after a dynamic season that showcased Magbitang's creative flair and her deep connection to Filipino culinary traditions. During the finale, she presented a four‑course menu that unfolded her personal narrative and cultural heritage, featuring an imaginative lineup that included sweet potato and uni, Philippine rice porridge called lugaw, a grilled eggplant omelet enriched with lap cheong XO sauce and succulent pork belly, and an unexpected twist on the classic Filipino stew caldereta which she braised with liver and vegetables for the final course.

The dish, slowly simmered to a tender, savory consistency, was dedicated to her family, and her proclamation that the meal was a toast to her father moved the judges and the viewing public alike. The judging panel, comprising Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis, chefs Eric Ferguson, Camari Mick and Nok Suntaranon, as well as former Top Chef contestants Sara Bradley, Joe Flamm and Stephanie Izard, celebrated the narrative depth and gastronomic excellence that Magbitang brought to the competition.

Outreaching opponents Sherry Cardoso and Laurence Louie were surpassed by her meticulous ingredient pairing and storytelling approach, reinforcing her swift ascent against seasoned competition. Magbitang's journey to the Top Chef stage is as rich as the flavors she crafts. An immigrant from the Philippines who arrived in California at 17, she initially pursued a teaching career before discovering a passion for cooking while preparing after‑school snacks for students.

Her culinary education at Le Cordon Bleu and subsequent positions in esteemed Los Angeles kitchens such as Mélisse, A.O. C. and The Bazaar by José Andrés paved the way for her current role as Executive Chef at CanoeHouse at the Mauna Lani resort, located in Waimea, Hawaii. It was during this tenure that a casting agent's encouragement persuaded her to audition for Top Chef in 2024, setting the stage for her televised rise.

The triumph will launch Magbitang onto a series of high‑profile culinary opportunities. As the Season 23 champion, she has earned a feature in Food & Wine magazine, an appearance at{the} Food 1} This article is invalid } }





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