Harry Styles Launches Residency-Style World Tour in Amsterdam

Harry Styles, the British pop star, launched the first show of his new residency-style world tour at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The tour includes 10 shows in Amsterdam, a 12-show run at London’s Wembley Arena in June, and 30 performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August.

The British pop star, Harry Styles , braved rain and strong winds on Saturday as he launched the first show of his new residency-style world tour at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam .

Concertgoers from across Europe began gathering early outside the venue, many dressed in colorful outfits and rain gear, as they waited for the opening night of the 32-year-old singer’s latest concert series. Styles is set to perform 10 shows in Amsterdam, with the stadium temporarily repurposed from its usual role as the home of football club Ajax. The run is part of a broader tour that will span seven cities and a total of 67 concerts from May to December.

The tour includes a 12-show run at London’s Wembley Arena in June and 30 performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August. Fans expressed anticipation ahead of the show, with many saying they expected a different format from his previous tours. In a recent interview, Styles said the residency format allows for more stable production and performance conditions.

‘I think it makes the show better. You can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night,’ he said, adding that the setup helps him maintain personal balance while touring





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Harry Styles World Tour Residency-Style Concert Series Johan Cruyff Arena Amsterdam Wembley Arena Madison Square Garden Rain Strong Winds Concertgoers Colorful Outfits Rain Gear Anticipation Different Format Stable Production Personal Balance Touring

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