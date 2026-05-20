Harmful Chemical Additives in Plastic Beach and WaterToys

Toxics watchdog BAN Toxics found that plastic beach and water toys sold in Metro Manila contain harmful chemical additives such as cadmium, chromium, lead, and mercury, exceeding toy safety standards. PVC or polyvinyl chloride, commonly used in toys, was also detected with chlorine levels of up to 100,000 ppm.

Under the scorching summer heat, kids surely enjoy playing and swimming at beaches and pools. However, toxics watchdog BAN Toxics reminds consumers to exercise due diligence when purchasing plastic beach and water toys that may contain harmful chemicals.

As part of their market monitoring, they purchased samples of plastic beach and water toys sold for ₱65 to ₱150 each in kiosks and by ambulant vendors in Metro Manila. All the items are made of plastic materials and have improper labeling, potentially indicating the presence of undisclosed chemical additives that may put children at risk of toxic exposure.

Using a Vanta C Series handheld XRF chemical analyzer, they detected cadmium levels of up to 250 parts per million (ppm), chromium up to 2,600 ppm, lead up to 230 ppm, and mercury up to 1,620 ppm—far exceeding toy safety standards. Most samples also contained chlorine levels of up to 100,000 ppm, indicating the presence of PVC or polyvinyl chloride, a plastic material commonly used in toys.

In April, they also tested plastic kiddie swimming floaters that similarly showed the presence of cadmium, lead, and mercury. The samples failed to meet the required labeling standards under Republic Act No. 10620, or the Toy and Game Safety Labeling Act. BAN Toxics says the continued use of harmful chemicals in children's toys must end to prevent children from exposure to toxic substances.

They urge government regulators to enforce stricter measures through constant monitoring and confiscation efforts to remove unregistered and unnotified children's products from the market. They also call on local government units to pass ordinances prohibiting the sale and use of children's toys containing hazardous chemicals to safeguard the health and safety of children and the environment





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Environment Bantoxics Plasticbeachtoys Watertoys Harmfulchemicals Leadexposure

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