Harley-Davidson Unveils Sprint 440 at EICMA 2026

Harley-Davidson debuts the Sprint 440 at EICMA, featuring a 440cc engine and 38Nm torque. This new entry-level cruiser targets highway legality and urban efficiency.

The Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori, commonly known as EICMA, is currently underway, and Harley-Davidson has seized the moment to unveil a significant new addition to its global lineup. The manufacturer presented the all-new Harley-Davidson Sprint 440, marking a strategic expansion into the entry-level motorcycle segment. This release distinguishes itself from previous models like the X350 by targeting expressway-legal capabilities, provided it receives regulatory approval in key markets such as the Philippines.

Engine Specifications and Powertrain

The primary focus of the Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 is its powertrain, which centers on a 440cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. This unit delivers 27hp at 6,000rpm and generates peak torque of 38Nm at 4,000rpm. The engineering philosophy ensures that peak torque is available lower in the rev range, consistent with the performance characteristics of Harley-Davidson's larger cruiser siblings. The manufacturer also claims that this specific powertrain setup can achieve fuel efficiency of up to 34km/L, appealing to riders seeking economy alongside brand heritage.

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Design Aesthetics and Bodywork

The visual identity of the Sprint 440 remains quintessential Harley, characterized by a long frame and a low saddle that define the classic cruiser silhouette. The design draws stylistic parallels to the Nightster, integrated with elements reminiscent of the Street Rod 750. Key exterior features include a round headlamp paired with a matching round instrument cluster. The fuel tank displays loud, contemporary accents that blend with a primarily black finish, though buyers can opt for gray or teal tank variations, all retaining chrome detailing across every colorway.

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Chassis, Suspension, and Wheels

Situated on a robust chassis, the Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 utilizes 19-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels, both featuring a distinct 10-spoke pattern. The suspension architecture comprises 43mm inverted front forks and rear piggyback coilovers to manage road imperities. Stopping power is provided by disc brakes at both the front and rear, with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) included as a standard feature across the board, ensuring safety compliance for novice and experienced riders alike.

Market Availability and Consumer Interest

While the Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 has been showcased at the international trade show, there is currently no official confirmation regarding its importation to the Philippines. The potential entry of this small-displacement offering into the local market has sparked interest among enthusiasts who are evaluating whether this model should join the existing lineup of imported motorcycles. Industry observers and potential consumers are closely monitoring developments as Harley-Davidson determines the rollout strategy for this new entry-level machine in Southeast Asian territories.