Hannah Lillith Assadi and Abdelrahman ElGendy win National Book Awards in Fiction and Nonfiction. Perri Klass and Salman Rushdie receive honorary prizes at the New York ceremony.

Hannah Lillith Assadi's novel "Paradiso 17" claimed the National Book Award for fiction on Wednesday night in New York. The deeply poetic and melancholy work traces a Palestinian exile's journey across the globe. Another narrative rooted in the Middle East also triumphed as Egyptian author Abdelrahman ElGendy took home the nonfiction prize. His memoir "Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming" detailed his time in custody and political struggle.

Assadi, a writer whose personal history intersects with current geopolitical tragedies, described the creation of her book as a cycle of pain, grief, and beauty. She noted that her novel was inspired in part by the death of her father. The narrative is also haunted by the deaths of Palestinians during the ongoing war between Gaza and Israel. She asked the audience if this story of suffering and endurance was not one shared by us all.

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The ceremony recognized excellence across several distinct literary categories with significant monetary rewards. Vicente Luis Mora's "Centroeuropa" won for literature in translation, a feat accomplished through Rahul Bery's translation from Spanish. David Levithan and Gabriel Duckels won for young people's literature with "The Fight of Our Lives: AIDS in America." Each winner in the five competitive categories received a cash prize of $10,000. Levithan, who serves as an editorial director at Scholastic, highlighted the importance of sharing queer histories.

Levithan addressed the surge in book bans over recent years while accepting his award. He asserted that far more people desire to hear voices of truth and support future generations. Brenda Hillman won in the poetry category for "Still House in the Desert: An eco-contemplation." This victory echoed a similar achievement by her husband, poet Robert Hass, who won in 2007. Hillman remarked that they now possess a matching set of literary awards.

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Honorary prizes were presented to pediatrician-literacy advocate Perri Klass and author Salman Rushdie. Klass received the Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community award. Rushdie was honored with the Distinguished Contribution to American Letters prize. Klass brought a stethoscope and a copy of "Goodnight Moon" to the stage to symbolize her dual passions for medicine and literature. Rushdie welcomed himself into the pantheon of American literary giants like Don DeLillo.

Actor-author Kyle MacLachlan hosted the dinner ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street. He joked about his childhood obsession with the Dewey Decimal system. Musical guest Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performed "Be Sweet." She also sang "Magic Mountain," a track inspired by Thomas Mann's classic novel. The event celebrated literary achievement despite significant political hurdles for some attendees.

Visa denials prevented several finalists from attending the ceremony in person. Egyptian activist Abdelrahman ElGendy, who left the U.S. fearing arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was in Europe. Syrian author Samar Yazbek, a finalist for books in translation, was also denied a visa. ElGendy, who spent six years in prison after 2013 protests in Cairo, could not be present to accept his nonfiction prize.

ElGendy's editor, Helen Thomaides of the Penguin Random House imprint Hogarth, read a statement on his behalf. He expressed a dream to turn past suffering into story and called for the abolition of borders. The State Department declined to comment on specific cases but stated that the Trump Administration enforces immigration laws strictly. They emphasized that a visa is a privilege rather than a right.

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Finalists who could not attend had their work represented by colleagues. Omar El Akkad appeared on behalf of ElGendy during readings. Translator Leri Price read from the work of Samar Yazbek. Publishers submitted 1,912 books to the competition this year. Judging was conducted by panels comprising authors, editors, booksellers, and community members.

The exclusion of some prominent authors sparked debate. Marlon James, whose novel "The Disappearers" was not selected as a fiction finalist, criticized American awards. He suggested American judges counterbalance popularity differently than British judges. MacLachlan also joked that his own memoir "Fictional Selves" was snubbed. The National Book Foundation continues to draw high praise for its rigorous selection process.