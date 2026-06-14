Hands-On Review: DJI Power 1000 Mini Portable Power Station

A comprehensive review of the DJI Power 1000 Mini portable power station, highlighting its large capacity, numerous output ports, solid real-world performance during a major event, and versatile charging options via AC or proprietary SDC input.

While some may dismiss the DJI Power 1000 Mini as merely a large power bank, that label does not fully capture its versatility and robust capabilities.

Designed as a portable power station, it serves as a compact yet powerful energy reserve for a wide array of devices, from smartphones and laptops to cameras and small appliances. This review delves into the practical experience of using the Power 1000 Mini over an extended period, examining its design, portability, output options, real-world performance, and charging flexibility.

Despite its 'Mini' moniker, the unit measures 314mm by 212mm by 216mm, roughly the size of a car battery, and weighs approximately 11.5 kilograms. It is portable with a carry handle, but its heft is noticeable, similar to the weight of electric vehicle batteries. The substantial weight is attributed to its 1,008Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which offers about 20 times the capacity of an iPhone 16 Pro Max battery.

On the front panel, users will find a comprehensive selection of ports: four AC sockets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, along with a convenient retractable 100W USB-C cable. For input, there are two ports: an AC inlet and DJI's proprietary SDC port, both protected by built-in flaps to prevent debris ingress. A small flashlight is also integrated into the bottom of the panel, which can be handy in low-light situations but saw limited use during testing.

Operating the Power 1000 Mini is straightforward: plug a device into an output socket, and it automatically starts supplying power. An onboard display provides real-time output wattage and estimates remaining runtime based on current draw. In everyday use for a writer needing to keep a phone and laptop charged, the station maintained a combined output of around 100W, dropping to under 10W once devices were full. Over nearly a week, this light usage only reduced the battery to 75%.

The true test came during the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show, where the Top Gear Philippines team relied on it to power phones, laptops, cameras, and microphones over a 12-hour period. The station delivered up to 300W at peak demand and still ended the day with over 45% charge remaining, demonstrating its resilience under multi-device load. Charging the Power 1000 Mini offers both speed and convenience options.

Via the AC input, it accepts up to 1,000W when connected to a wall outlet using the supplied cable, though the cooling fans become noticeably audible. Users can limit charging to 500W through the DJI companion app to reduce noise and potentially extend battery lifespan. The SDC port, a DJI-exclusive interface, expands charging possibilities when paired with accessories such as a car battery charging cable, enabling up to 400W input from a vehicle's battery terminals.

This flexibility ensures the station can be replenished in various settings, from a wall socket in an office to a car on the go. Overall, the DJI Power 1000 Mini proves to be far more than a glorified power bank; it is a rugged, user-friendly, and high-capacity portable power solution suitable for professionals and enthusiasts alike who need reliable off-grid energy





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DJI Power 1000 Mini Review Portable Power Station LFP Battery 1008Wh Multi-Device Charging Power Output 300W AC And SDC Charging On-Site Event Power Backup Power Solution

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