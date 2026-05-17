Halcyon Redefines Luxury with Electric Rolls-Royce Corniche Restomod

British firm Halcyon unveils the Highland Heather, an electric conversion of the iconic Rolls-Royce Corniche featuring high-voltage architecture and advanced cooling.

Halcyon , a forward-thinking British automotive firm, has introduced a stunning reimagining of a luxury icon: the remastered Rolls-Royce Corniche . The first of these creations, known as the Highland Heather commission, arrives in a striking purple hue designed to reflect the natural beauty of the Scottish moors.

While it may appear as a classic restomod at first glance, this vehicle is actually a sophisticated electric conversion that blends timeless elegance with cutting-edge sustainable technology. Halcyon is not limiting this transformation to the Corniche convertible; the company has indicated that its electric powertrain solutions can be adapted for various luxury silhouettes, including the Silver Shadow coupe or four-door models, and even the Bentley T-series or Continental.

At the heart of this electric marvel is a high-performance 800V architecture, a specification typically reserved for the most advanced modern EVs. The Highland Heather is powered by a 400hp motor and utilizes a 77kWh battery pack that delivers a range of approximately 402km. One of the most impressive engineering feats is the battery placement; Halcyon has split the pack between the engine bay and the former fuel tank location at the rear.

This strategic arrangement ensures that boot space remains unaffected and the overall weight of the vehicle remains comparable to the original 6.8-liter V8 configuration. Furthermore, the car supports rapid charging up to 230kW, allowing a charge from 20 percent to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.

To manage heat in these unconventional battery shapes, Halcyon developed a proprietary cooling system that ensures temperature uniformity across all modules, a piece of intellectual property that provides a significant advantage over standard skateboard chassis designs. For those seeking even more performance, a larger 94kWh battery option is available, boosting the output to 500hp and extending the range to 482km, albeit with a slight trade-off in cargo space and weight.

The origins of Halcyon are rooted in academic excellence and industry expertise. The company was established in 2023 by Will Burdett, Matthew Pearson, and Charlie Metcalfe, who first connected during their engineering studies at the University of Bath. Originally operating under the name Evice Technologies, the firm transitioned to the Halcyon brand after showcasing a Silver Shadow prototype in late 2024. Today, the team consists of ten specialists drawing from experience at major original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Interestingly, Halcyon is not abandoning the legacy of internal combustion entirely. The company recently announced the Great Eight Series, a collection of vehicles featuring the original 6.8-liter V8 engines, which have been meticulously tuned to provide increased torque, sharper throttle response, and a more resonant exhaust note, catering to purists who still crave the sound of a classic V8. Experiencing the electric Corniche on the road reveals a careful balance between modern power and vintage charm.

Despite the total overhaul of the powertrain, Halcyon has preserved key tactile elements, such as the physical ignition key and the column-mounted gear selector, which has been updated to accommodate three distinct drive modes. The driving dynamics are characterized by an effortless glide, complemented by uprated brakes and light hydraulic steering that maintains a touch of authentic vintage play.

While the prototype features an open differential with a peak torque of 319Nm, production versions will be equipped with a limited-slip differential capable of handling 589Nm. However, the company emphasizes that the throttle mapping is designed for smoothness rather than aggression, ensuring that the driving experience remains quintessentially Rolls-Royce. It is a vehicle that does not strive to be a sports car, but rather a refined, silent cruiser for the modern era





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