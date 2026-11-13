Hair System by Watsons Introduces ScalpTECH Range for Scalp Health

Watsons launches the Hair System by Watsons collection powered by ScalpTECH technology. This new range targets specific scalp concerns including oiliness, dryness, and sensitivity with accessible pricing.

Watsons has officially expanded its personal care portfolio to include a dedicated scalp health initiative with the introduction of the Hair System by Watsons product range. This new line of hair care products is specifically engineered to address the complex needs of the scalp, recognizing that the health of the hair follicles is directly tied to the condition of the skin where they reside.

ScalpTECH Technology Targets Specific Hair Concerns

The Hair System by Watsons collection is powered by proprietary ScalpTECH technology, which allows the brand to formulate products that tackle distinct scalp issues such as oil buildup, dryness, itchiness, and sensitivity. Much like the skin on the face, the scalp is exposed to a variety of environmental stressors that can compromise its barrier function and overall health.

Also read OceanaGold Philippines plans automated mining systems at Didipio mine in 2027

Daily activities such as commuting, working out at the gym, and enduring changing weather conditions contribute to scalp imbalance. Additionally, the use of various styling products can lead to residue accumulation, while pollution and heat exposure may cause irritation. Watsons positions these products as an accessible solution to maintain shiny, bouncy, and healthy-looking hair through consistent care.

Tailored Solutions for Oily, Dry, and Sensitive Scalps

For individuals struggling with excess sebum production, often triggered by long commutes or rich meals, the range offers the Dermo Clarifying Shampoo. This formula is designed to remove excess oil while keeping the scalp feeling fresh and clean, preventing the weighed-down appearance associated with product buildup.

Advertisement

Conversely, those experiencing dryness, particularly after summer travel or exposure to harsh climates, can utilize the Dermo Hydrating Shampoo. This product aims to moisturize the scalp, revive dull hair, and actively combat the appearance of dandruff flakes, restoring moisture balance to dry areas.

Individuals with sensitive scalps prone to redness or adverse reactions to certain hair ingredients can benefit from the Dermo Soothing Shampoo. This gentle cleansing option is formulated to minimize irritation and provide a soothing experience for reactive skin types, ensuring that daily washing does not exacerbate existing sensitivity issues.

Complementary Treatments and Routine Integration

Beyond daily shampoos, the Hair System by Watsons includes specialized treatments to deepen the cleansing and nourishment process. The Dermo Restoring Exfoliating Scrub is recommended for use once or twice a week to remove stubborn buildup resulting from styling, commuting, or pollution exposure, leaving the scalp refreshed.

For intense moisture restoration, the Dermo Intensive Treatment provides additional nourishment for hair and scalp that have been depleted by busy weeks or outdoor activities. Complementing this is the Dermo Massage Tonic, which features a built-in silicone massager to turn the application process into a relaxing daily massage routine.

Advertisement

Accessible Pricing for Premium Scalp Care Results

Watsons emphasizes that premium scalp care should be accessible to everyone, pricing the Dermo shampoos at P249 for 500 milliliters. Complementary products, including scrubs, treatments, and tonics, are priced between P169 and P399, making it affordable for consumers to adopt a comprehensive root-to-tip care regimen without financial strain.