Hackers infiltrated the Air Force's Cloud One computing platform in early 2026, disrupting operations and prompting an investigation by Cyber Command, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council. Officials say no mission critical or classified systems were affected.

Hackers infiltrated the Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, Cloud One, in early 2026, according to a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The breach was described as a minor nuisance and did not impact any mission critical or classified systems, the person said. The intrusion was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two people said, and it has led to disruption across the platform. The incident is under investigation with the White House's National Security Council and Homeland Security Council, which are working to ensure that any cyberthreats are identified and addressed as they develop.

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The Pentagon's Cyber Defense Command has mitigated the threat to the Air Force's Cloud One platform and improved the military's cybersecurity, the person said. Investigators have also called in Cyber Command, the US military's cyber force, to assess the damage, one source said. The Air Force declined comment on the operational status of specific networks and systems, but stressed that it consistently updates its cloud computing abilities to meet the changing needs of military and defensive operations.

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In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department of the Air Force information, systems and mission capabilities, the Air Force said.

Air Force Cloud One Platform Overview

Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was meant to serve as a one-stop shop for the Air Force's IT needs, combining the resources of four operators - Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet - to power scores of applications including ones that manage personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance. Among them are the Air Force's Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defense radar and other data feeds from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world.

Among its functions, the Cloud One platform enables the Air Force to coordinate across its global footprint for its operations, logistics, maintenance records, weapons tracking and personnel data. SAIC was the prime contractor for Cloud One until 2026, when Leidos took over. SAIC did not respond to a request seeking comment. Leidos referred questions to the Air Force.

A breach here is a big deal, one of the sources said. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen. The discovery of the hack led to a range of disruption. Two of the sources, along with a fourth person familiar with the matter, said that efforts to migrate back-office applications to Cloud One, a longstanding military priority, have been paused.

Updates to applications already running on Cloud One were blocked, leaving Air Force personnel unable to apply fixes just as a new batch of serious software vulnerabilities has been disclosed across the technology industry. A fifth source said that some users had their administrator rights revoked. One source said that the cyber intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the control plane.

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AI Cyber Threats And Cloud Security

That person likened the control plane to a universal remote, as intruders in theory could leverage their access to check the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts, though it was unclear whether the hackers did so in this case. News of the breach comes amid heightened anxiety over AI-powered intrusions, a particularly serious problem for cloud-based networks because of the ability of AI models to swiftly detect weaknesses across wide surface areas.

With its advanced and improving capabilities, AI can find vulnerabilities within software code that put America's national security, electrical grid, water systems and financial institutions at risk. A recent series of hackings and outages raised new concerns about the fragility of the country's digital networks and the prospect of continued disruptions.

The US government already has been dealing with the fallout from at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents, including two at the FBI, a previous hack of Pentagon data, a recent leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, a breach affecting at least two spy agencies and a hack at the Treasury Department. There have been separate hackings of an unclassified CIA system and the FBI's national law enforcement database.

Recent US Cyber Incidents

The Pentagon has said its mission critical operations and applications are safe and secure. Earlier this month, government officials also identified patches to the Federal Aviation Administration's communications network in response to AI-identified problems as a likely reason for this month's grounding of airplanes. There were also separate outages that involved Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase, as well as a hacking of third-party vendors for financial institutions.

In a 2023 commentary carried by the online publication FedScoop, Cloud One's leadership touted what they called a 100% success rate in beating back what they said was a staggering number of attempts to penetrate the platform.