GWM Haval H7 Electrified SUV Set for June 15 Launch in the Philippines with Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Options

GWM Philippines will launch the Haval H7 on June 15, an electrified SUV available in three variants: HEV 2WD, PHEV 2WD, and Hi4 PHEV 4WD. The model features a 1.5-liter turbo engine with single or dual electric motors, delivering up to 760Nm of torque and up to 105km of electric range. It boasts a boxy design, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

GWM Philippines has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Haval H7 , an electrified SUV that will be available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations.

The vehicle, which was first showcased at the 2026 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), is scheduled to make its market debut on June 15. The Haval H7 will be offered in three distinct variants: the HEV 2WD, PHEV 2WD, and the Hi4 PHEV 4WD, each catering to different preferences for power and efficiency. The two-wheel-drive models, both the hybrid and plug-in hybrid, are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine paired with a single electric motor.

The standard hybrid variant produces 241 horsepower and 540 Newton-meters of torque, while the plug-in hybrid version increases output to 318 horsepower while maintaining the same torque figure. The flagship four-wheel-drive variant, the Hi4 PHEV 4WD, combines the same engine with two electric motors, delivering a combined system output of 360 horsepower and a substantial 760 Newton-meters of torque, promising enhanced performance and all-weather capability.

In terms of electric-only range, the PHEV 2WD variant offers an estimated 105 kilometers, whereas the more complex dual-motor 4WD variant achieves 91 kilometers on a full charge. Official fuel consumption figures for the hybrid modes have not yet been released, with those details expected closer to the launch date or during future testing. Beyond its powertrain options, the Haval H7 presents a bold and boxy design language consistent with the Haval sub-brand's contemporary styling.

The exterior features sharp, angular lines, rectangular headlight and taillight units, and pronounced body cladding, with the wheels being one of the few circular elements. Inside, the SUV is equipped with a large 15.6-inch central touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad for smartphones, a head-up display for the driver, and a expansive panoramic sunroof that enhances the cabin's sense of space.

The launch event on June 15 will also reveal the official pricing for all three variants, which will be crucial for determining the model's competitiveness in the Philippine midsize SUV segment. Additional official photographs have been released, highlighting the vehicle's rugged yet modern aesthetic from multiple angles. The Haval H7 represents a significant step in GWM's electrification strategy for the region, positioning itself against other hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs in the market.

Its combination of strong torque outputs, competitive electric ranges, and a comprehensive suite of tech features aims to attract eco-conscious consumers who are not willing to compromise on space or performance. The brand's decision to debut the model at MIAS 2026 indicates its confidence in the Philippine market's readiness for more advanced electrified vehicles.

As the launch date approaches, prospective buyers and industry observers will be watching closely for the final specifications, pricing, and any potential government incentives that could affect the total cost of ownership. The Haval H7's arrival also underscores the growing trend of Chinese automakers introducing globally developed models with localized adjustments for Southeast Asian markets. With its mix of design, technology, and powertrain options, the Haval H7 is poised to be a noteworthy addition to the country's evolving automotive landscape





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GWM Haval H7 Hybrid SUV Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Philippines Launch

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