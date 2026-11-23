The first permanent Gundam Base in Manila launches on December 1 at Shangri-La Plaza, offering exclusive Gunpla kits and community events for Filipino hobbyists.

The inaugural permanent Gundam Base in Manila is officially scheduled to open its doors on December 1, marking a significant milestone for collectors and enthusiasts in the Philippines. This major retail development follows a highly successful temporary pop-up event that demonstrated the robust and growing demand for official Japanese robot franchise merchandise. The new flagship store will occupy a prime retail space on the 5th Floor of the East Wing at Shangri-La Plaza Mall in Mandaluyong City. Ban-Kee Trading, the official distributor of the franchise in the region, confirmed the location and the opening timeline, signaling a permanent commitment to the local hobbyist community. The establishment represents a shift from sporadic temporary retail events to a dedicated, long-term physical presence for Gundam fans.

Permanent Store Opens at Shangri-La Plaza

Location details confirm that the new retail space is situated on the 5th Floor of the East Wing of Shangri-La Plaza Mall. This strategic placement in Mandaluyong City places the store in a high-traffic commercial hub, ensuring accessibility for hobbyists across Metro Manila and nearby provinces. The decision to establish a permanent outlet follows the successful conclusion of a pop-up event that ran from June 30 to August 31. That temporary installation served as a proof of concept, validating the strong consumer interest and providing Ban-Kee Trading with valuable data on sales volumes and customer engagement. The transition from a temporary pop-up to a fixed location on December 1 underscores the confidence Ban-Kee Trading has in the sustainability of the Gunpla market in the Philippines.

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History and Mechanics of Gundam Base Retail

Gundam Base is a specialized chain of retail stores designed exclusively for fans of the Gundam franchise and model hobbyists. The concept involves curating high-quality model kits, official supplies, and fan-favorite items in a thematic environment that immerses shoppers in the brand's universe. Globally, the Gundam Base chain has expanded to include more than 31 stores, each serving as a hub for dedicated collectors. In the Philippines, the journey began in the early 2000s when the franchise became officially available through licensed distributors. Since then, the fanbase has grown steadily, driven by the increasing popularity of Gunpla, which is the common abbreviation for Gundam Plastic model kits. The new permanent store continues this legacy by providing a consistent supply of products that were previously limited to occasional stock drops.

Strong Demand Proven by June to August Pop-Up

The decision to open a permanent location was heavily influenced by the overwhelming reception of the pop-up event held last summer. According to Ban-Kee Trading, the event from June 30 to August 31 attracted hundreds of exhibitors and fans who lined up outside the mall for the opening, demonstrating intense anticipation. Stocks of limited-edition kits sold out rapidly during the duration of the pop-up, indicating that demand far exceeded initial supply projections. Rodel Galang, the Brand Manager for Gundam, stated that the goal is to provide fans with a true, lasting home for Gunpla. He noted that before this permanent establishment, Filipino hobbyists had to rely on unpredictable pop-ups or limited stock availability. The new store aims to eliminate those barriers by ensuring consistent access to official kits, exclusive releases, and brand events.

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Community Focus and Exclusive Merchandise Offerings

The retail strategy for the Gundam Base Manila extends beyond simple product sales to focus on creating an authentic cultural experience for visitors. Rodel Galang emphasized that the store is designed to feel like stepping directly into the Gundam world. This immersive approach allows fans not only to purchase model kits but also to celebrate the culture, meet fellow hobbyists, and access official merchandise directly from the brand. The store will stock exclusive kits and limited-edition releases that are not widely available in general retail outlets. These exclusive items serve as a key draw for serious collectors who value rarity and authenticity in their purchases. The space is intended to foster a sense of community where shared interests can be celebrated in a dedicated environment.

Future Events and Impact on Local Hobbyists

Beyond retail, the Gundam Base Manila will serve as an active community center through the hosting of building events, workshops, and other promotional activities. These initiatives are designed to bring the community closer together and provide educational opportunities for skill development in model building. For current fans, the store offers a perfect venue to delve deeper into the hobby with expert guidance and rare materials. For newer fans, it provides an easy and accessible entry point to start their collection without the frustration of missing out on limited stock. The distributor highlighted that the permanent location taps into the growing demand for authentic experiences where shopping and social connection happen in one space. This comprehensive approach ensures that the store remains a relevant and valued asset for the Filipino hobbyist community moving forward.