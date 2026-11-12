GT Capital Holdings Q3 Net Income Declines 9.3 Percent Amid Economic Headwinds

GT Capital Holdings reports a 9.3 percent drop in Q3 net income to P6.91 billion, driven by weaker automotive revenues from Toyota Motor Philippines despite strong performance from Metrobank and Federal Land.

GT Capital Holdings, Inc. reported a 9.3 percent decline in its third-quarter attributable net income for 2026, falling to P6.91 billion from P7.61 billion in the same period last year. The Ty-led conglomerate faced pressure from weaker automotive revenues, which contributed to a broader slowdown in financial performance during the July-to-September window. The company disclosed these results to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, highlighting the challenging macroeconomic environment that impacted its diverse portfolio of subsidiaries.

Financial Performance and Core Metrics

The core net income for GT Capital Holdings during the third quarter fell by 12 percent to P6.85 billion, down from P7.83 billion a year earlier. Gross revenues for the period also declined by 3.6 percent to P79.48 billion, compared to P82.48 billion in the previous year. These figures reflect the difficulty in maintaining growth trajectories as operating costs and market volatilities persisted across various business units within the conglomerate's structure.

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Looking at the cumulative performance for the first nine months of 2026, GT Capital Holdings saw its attributable net income drop by 10.5 percent to P23.31 billion from P26.04 billion in the corresponding period of the prior year. Gross revenues decreased by 8.9 percent to P235.87 billion, while gross expenses fell by a lesser margin of 6.4 percent to P204.56 billion. The divergence between revenue declines and expense reductions suggests the company is actively managing its cost base to mitigate the impact of lower top-line sales.

Automotive Sector and Toyota Motor Philippines Impact

A significant factor weighing on the conglomerate's results was the underperformance in the automotive segment, specifically driven by Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP). TMP recorded a 34.2 percent decline in its nine-month attributable net income, dropping to P11.05 billion from P16.79 billion a year earlier. This sharp decrease was attributed to weaker vehicle sales, a less favorable product mix, and the adverse financial impact of a weaker Philippine peso on import costs and margins.

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Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. experienced a 11.7 percent reduction in revenues to P176.31 billion from P199.64 billion. Operating profit for the auto giant fell drastically by 51.9 percent to P10.30 billion from P21.40 billion. Despite these financial contractions, TMP's retail vehicle sales decreased by only 8.1 percent to 151,457 units, outperforming the broader industry which saw a 10.9 percent decline in sales. This resilience allowed TMP to increase its market share to 49.3 percent from 47.8 percent, based on data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc.

Banking and Property Sector Resilience

While automotive operations struggled, other key subsidiaries demonstrated stability or growth. Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. reported a modest 2.6 percent decline in nine-month attributable net income to P36.3 billion from P37.3 billion. However, the bank improved its net interest income by 11.9 percent to P102.7 billion, expanding its net interest margin from 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent. Gross loans grew by 13 percent, supported by a 14.2 percent increase in institutional lending and an 8.9 percent rise in consumer loans, indicating strong credit demand despite economic uncertainty.

In the real estate sector, Federal Land, Inc. achieved a remarkable more than 26-fold increase in nine-month attributable net income, surging to P4.01 billion from P152.1 million the previous year. This explosion in profitability was primarily due to a one-time gain from asset sales. Excluding this exceptional item, revenues grew 4.5 percent to P11.76 billion from P7.56 billion, driven by higher residential sales. The property developer continued construction on major projects, including The Estate Makati, The Grand Midori Ortigas, and developments within Met Park in Pasay City.

Strategic Outlook and Management Commentary

GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista emphasized the resilience of the company's operating companies amid volatile market conditions. In a statement, Bautista noted that the firm's solid balance sheet and diversified portfolio provide the capacity to manage headwinds. He affirmed that the company is well-positioned to navigate the current landscape and pursue emerging opportunities as the economic conditions improve, aiming to regain momentum in the coming quarters.

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Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. President Masando Hashimoto also expressed optimism about the future. Hashimoto stated that the company anticipates further recovery in the automotive sector for the remainder of the year. He highlighted the company's commitment to strengthening its mobility offerings to support the evolving needs of Filipino motorists. The company is focusing on electrified vehicles, which accounted for 11.8 percent of total sales, with volumes increasing by 37 percent year on year. Associate company Metro Pacific Investments Corp. also reported a 5.1 percent increase in core net income to P24.8 billion, driven by stronger contributions from its power and toll businesses.