GSIS offers P2.75 billion in emergency loans to 109,000 members in calamity areas

GSIS is offering up to P2.75 billion in emergency loans to over 109,000 government workers and pensioners in calamity-hit areas to aid recovery from a crop pest outbreak, rising dengue cases, and El Nino conditions. Applications are accepted until November 13, November 20, and November 28 depending on the area.

The Government Service Insurance System ( GSIS) is offering up to P2.75 billion in emergency loan s to over 109,000 government workers and pensioners in calamity-hit areas.

The loan program aims to help them recover from a crop pest outbreak, rising dengue cases, and El Nino conditions. Under the terms, members with an existing emergency loan balance may borrow up to P40,000 to pay out the outstanding balance. Those without existing liabilities may apply for up to P20,000. The emergency loan will carry a 6% interest rate payable over three years.

Also read Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Resumes November 9 With Defense Evidence

Loan Terms and Eligibility Rules

Monthly amortization for a P20,000 loan is P655.56, while a P40,000 loan has a monthly amortization of P1,311.11. The loan comes with a redemption insurance feature. This deems the balance fully paid in case of the borrower's death. Those qualified are members in active service working or residing in calamity-declared areas.

They must not be on leave without pay and must have no pending administrative or criminal case. Applicants must have paid the three-month premium contributions within the prescribed six-month period. They must also have no unpaid loans for more than six months. Borrowers must have a net take-home pay of at least P5,000 after deducting mandatory monthly obligations.

Advertisement

Old-age and disability pensioners in the affected areas may also avail of the loan. For pensioners, the resulting net monthly pension after loan availment must be at least 25% of their basic monthly pension. Applications will be accepted until November 13 in Capiz. Applications will be accepted until November 20 in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Naga.

Application Deadlines and GSIS Mandate

In Agusan del Sur and Las Nieves in Agusan del Norte, applications will be accepted until November 28. Under its charter, the GSIS is mandated to ensure that its members are insured against certain contingencies. This is in exchange for their monthly premium contributions. Members are entitled to benefits such as life insurance, separation or retirement benefits, and disability benefits.

The GSIS has also expanded its benefits and financial options for pensioners.