GSIS Brings Technology and Learning Tools to Remote Schools Across the Country

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) team has been braving rough seas to deliver technology and learning tools to remote schools across the country as part of its Adopt-a-School Program (ASP). The program aims to enhance the learning experience of students by supporting both online and face-to-face instruction while helping bridge the digital divide in public schools.

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) team has been braving rough seas to deliver technology and learning tools to remote schools across the country as part of its Adopt-a-School Program (ASP).

In Eastern Samar, the GSIS team crossed the Pacific Ocean to deliver smart TVs and laptops to Homonhon National High School, bringing vital technology and learning tools to students in one of the country's remote island communities. The team also conducted the turnover of technology and learning items to Liponpon Elementary School in Isla Verde, Batangas City, and turned over educational and technology equipment to Malilipot Central School in Albay and Bacak Elementary School in Catanduanes.

The activities form part of the GSIS ASP, which supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call to improve access to quality education and ensure that no Filipino learner is left behind because of geography or limited resources. The turnover is part of a broader GSIS initiative that will provide P12 million worth of technology packages and essential learning equipment to 30 public schools nationwide, particularly those located in underserved and geographically isolated communities.

Under GSIS's partnership with the Department of Education, each recipient school will receive a P400,000 assistance package consisting of information and communications technology equipment, furniture and appliances tailored to its specific needs. The program aims to enhance the learning experience of students by supporting both online and face-to-face instruction while helping bridge the digital divide in public schools. This is an investment in educational equity and the future of our young learners.

By bringing digital tools and modern equipment to schools, especially those in remote and underserved communities, we are creating opportunities for students to learn, grow, and succeed





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Government Service Insurance System Adopt-A-School Program Remote Schools Technology And Learning Tools Educational Equity

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