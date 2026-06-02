Groups Rebuke Senators in Majority Over Actions

Various groups have expressed their disappointment at senators in the majority, led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, for their actions. The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service, an award-giving body for outstanding Filipino women, expressed their disappointment with Senator Loren Legarda, a past honoree, urging her to reflect on whether her actions honor the values on which they recognized her.

Various groups, including universities, organizations, and women's rights groups, have expressed their disappointment at senators in the majority, led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano , for their actions.

The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service, an award-giving body for outstanding Filipino women, expressed their disappointment with Senator Loren Legarda, a past honoree, urging her to reflect on whether her actions honor the values on which they recognized her. Kislap Diwa artists and poets have formally disassociated from Legarda and her office, withdrawing their consent to their names being used as part of her cultural legacy.

The recent Senate chaos has been described as political theatrics, a circus to serve as a diversion from holding government officials accountable and from the millions of Filipinos enduring in poverty and neglect. The Senate minority has received support from various groups, including the largest alliance of student councils and organizations in the country, which called on the Filipino youth and the broader student movement to stand vigilant and speak out against the erosion of accountability and democratic processes





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Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Loren Legarda The Outstanding Women In The Nation's Service Kislap Diwa Artists And Poets Senate Minority

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