Memphis Grizzlies defeat Washington Wizards 136-120 in a dramatic comeback win. Cameron Boozer scores a career-high 29 points as Memphis extends Washington's losing streak to eight games.

The Memphis Grizzlies delivered a commanding 136-120 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night, improving their standing while extending the Wizards' dismal winless streak to eight consecutive games. The decisive performance was anchored by Cameron Boozer, who erupted for a career-high 29 points, alongside a season-best 23 points from Zac Edey. This lopsided result highlighted a stark contrast in momentum, as Memphis seized control after a tight first half to dominate the second half completely.

Boozer and Edey Lead Grizzlies Offensive Surge

Cameron Boozer, identified as the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, established himself as the offensive cornerstone for Memphis by hitting seven of his thirteen attempted three-pointers throughout the contest. His shooting efficiency provided the necessary spacing and scoring punch that the Grizzlies required to overcome Washington's early defensive pressure. The forward's ability to stretch the floor was instrumental in breaking the Wizards' defensive schemes during critical stretches of the game.

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Zac Edey contributed significantly to the win by returning from an ankle injury to post a double-double with 23 points and ten rebounds. His presence in the paint complemented Boozer's perimeter shooting, forcing Washington to defend the entire court. Edey's dual-threat capability allowed Memphis to control the interior, preventing the Wizards from establishing consistent rhythm in the low post areas.

Supporting cast members Cedric Coward and Javon Small also provided crucial production for the Grizzlies. Coward added 18 points to the scoring load, while Small contributed 12 points and 12 assists off the bench. Small's playmaking ability helped facilitate the team's transition game, ensuring that Memphis maintained offensive pressure even when their primary scorers were resting. These combined efforts created a balanced attack that the Wizards struggled to contain for the full 48 minutes.

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Wizards Struggle with Fouls and Third Quarter Collapse

The Washington Wizards found themselves in a precarious position early on, despite a competitive start that featured 15 lead changes and a narrow 35-33 lead at the end of the first quarter. Anthony Davis paced the home team with 10 points in that opening period, but the Wizards failed to maintain their offensive efficiency as the game progressed. The inability to sustain their early energy set the stage for a second half where Washington's defense unraveled completely.

Washington built a 69-57 advantage shortly before halftime, but the Grizzlies responded with a historic 42-18 run in the third quarter. During this decisive period, Memphis assisted on 12 of their 16 made baskets, showcasing superior ball movement and team cohesion. The Grizzlies shot 66.7% from the field in that quarter, turning what appeared to be a close game into a blowout well before the final period began.

The Wizards' second quarter was marred by foul trouble and ineffective offense, as they attempted 14 free throws compared to Memphis' single attempt. Cedric Coward picked up four fouls in that quarter alone, disrupting Memphis' lineup continuity. Meanwhile, Washington's offense stagnated, allowing the Grizzlies to chip away at the deficit and eventually seize momentum through disciplined defensive rotations and fast-break opportunities.

Grizzlies Extend Dominance in Fourth Quarter

Memphis extended their lead to 101-87 with 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, propelled by an 8-0 run that silenced the home crowd. The Grizzlies' defensive intensity forced turnovers and transition opportunities, widening the gap to 20 points at 111-91. This period marked the complete collapse of Washington's hopes for a comeback, as the Grizzlies maintained control through consistent scoring and opportunistic defense.

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Trae Young attempted to spark a rally for the Wizards, finishing with 13 points and 12 assists, while Kyshawn George contributed 18 points. However, their efforts were insufficient to counter the massive third-quarter deficit. Dybantsa managed to cut the margin to 115-104 with a three-point play, but Memphis quickly responded with additional baskets to restore the double-digit lead and secure the 136-120 victory. The final score reflected the Grizzlies' ability to capitalize on Washington's turnovers and maintain offensive pressure until the final buzzer.