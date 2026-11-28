Cedric Coward leads Memphis to a crucial 114-109 victory over Minnesota, securing their spot in the NBA Cup knockout round despite a strong effort from Ayo Dosunmu.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward delivered a dominant 22-point performance on 9-for-16 shooting to lead his team to a 114-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The decisive win took place on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, propelling Memphis into the knockout round of the NBA Cup with a 3-1 record. Minnesota, also standing at 3-1 in the in-season tournament, fell short despite a career-high 27 points from guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Grizzlies Fourth Quarter Surge Secures Win

Memphis opened the fourth quarter with a decisive 17-6 run that established a 99-87 advantage with 6:34 remaining in the game. Cam Spencer drained a crucial three-pointer to ignite the run, while Coward capped the sequence with another three to extend the lead significantly. The Grizzlies controlled the pace early in the quarter, forcing Minnesota into uncomfortable shooting situations and limiting their offensive rhythm during this critical stretch.

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Minnesota attempted to claw back into the contest, cutting the deficit to 109-105 on a layup by Dosunmu with just 31.4 seconds left. However, the Grizzlies held firm under pressure. Ty Jerome and Jaylen Wells combined to make 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch, sealing the victory for Memphis and preventing any late rally from the home team.

Key Players Drive Tactical Outcome

While Coward led the scoring, Javon Small provided essential bench depth with 19 points for the Grizzlies. Ty Jerome contributed 18 points to the starting unit, and Cam Spencer added 16 points off the bench, highlighting the team's balanced offensive attack. This multi-faceted scoring approach prevented Minnesota from focusing their defensive efforts on a single player during the high-stakes matchup.

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For the Timberwolves, Ayo Dosunmu was the primary offensive engine with 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting. Jonathan Kuminga scored 19 points, and Bones Hyland contributed 16 points off the bench. Despite their individual efforts, Minnesota struggled to convert these scoring threats into consistent stops, ultimately allowing Memphis to maintain control of the game's momentum.

Turnovers Define Statistical Disparity

The Timberwolves committed 19 turnovers compared to 15 for Memphis, a discrepancy that proved costly in a close contest. The Grizzlies capitalized on these errors by outscoring Minnesota 27-19 in points off turnovers. This advantage allowed Memphis to overcome inferior shooting percentages, as they generated 18 more attempts from the floor and 11 more from beyond the arc than the Wolves.

Memphis outscored Minnesota 101-95 from the floor overall. The Grizzlies opened the half with a 59-45 lead after Spencer hit a fadeaway jump shot with 1:30 remaining. Dosunmu scored five points in the final 30 seconds of the first half, including a three-pointer with 29.8 seconds left and a finger-roll layup with 1.1 seconds remaining, to help the Timberwolves enter the locker room trailing by 11.

Injury Updates and Roster Status

Minnesota point guard LaMelo Ball missed his first game of the season due to a sprained left ankle sustained during Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His absence impacted the Timberwolves' ball handling and playmaking, contributing to the turnover issues observed throughout the night. The team must now navigate the remainder of the NBA Cup schedule without their starting point guard.

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On the Memphis side, center Zach Edey returned to the lineup after missing the second half of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a left ankle injury. Edey contributed five points and six rebounds in 12-plus minutes of action. His return provided valuable interior presence and depth for the Grizzlies as they continue their push through the tournament phase.