Cameron Boozer scores key free throws as the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121, securing their eighth consecutive road victory.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Wednesday night at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, marking their eighth consecutive victory in away games. This impressive road streak breaks the franchise record for consecutive wins away from home. Rookie Cameron Boozer secured the win by making crucial free throws with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Final Moments Seal Historic Road Streak

With the Grizzlies holding a slim 122-121 lead, Cleveland committed a five-second inbound violation. This error allowed the Cavaliers to send Sam Merrill to the free-throw line with 6.6 seconds left in regulation. Merrill missed both shots, and Taylor Hendricks scored two points for Memphis to preserve the lead.

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The game concluded with Donovan Mitchell attempting a half-court shot that sailed over the backboard, finalizing the 124-121 result. The contest featured twenty-two lead changes and fourteen ties, showcasing a tightly contested battle between the two teams throughout the entire forty-eight minutes.

Spencer and Boozer Lead Grizzlies Offense

Cameron Spencer was the primary offensive force for Memphis, scoring 26 points and providing seven assists. Spencer was highly efficient, making his first nine field-goal attempts and scoring all his points before his first miss. He finished the game shooting nine-of-eleven from the field and five-of-six from beyond the arc.

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Cameron Boozer contributed 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Grizzlies. His performance included the tying and go-ahead free throws that stabilized the team during the final two minutes. Boozer became a central figure in the Grizzlies' historic road winning streak, delivering under pressure.

Taylor Hendricks added 20 points off the bench, while Cedric Coward scored 12 of his 18 total points in the second half. Coward and Spencer each made three three-pointers in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Memphis build a 95-90 lead. Spencer scored 13 points in the third quarter, bringing the score to 100-99 before the final period.

Mitchell and Harden Power Cavaliers Attack

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 34 points, including 16 points in the first 18 minutes. He started strong with 10 points, helping the Cavaliers jump out to a 37-30 lead after the first quarter. The team tied their season high for points in a half with 72 points at the break.

James Harden contributed 14 points and nine assists for the Cavaliers. He also scored nine points and dished out seven assists during the game. Jarrett Allen recorded 19 points and nine rebounds but struggled in the fourth quarter, missing five shots within the restricted area.

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Mario Hezonja scored 16 points for Cleveland, while Norchad Omier grabbed four rebounds. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers improved their home record to 2-1 on their four-game homestand. The game highlighted the offensive depth of both rosters as they battled for control.

Roster Status and Upcoming Grizzlies Schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies now hold an 8-0 road record, which is the best in the NBA. They lead the San Antonio Spurs, who are 7-0 on the road, by one-half game. This dominance on the road sets a strong foundation for the rest of the season.

For Cleveland, small forward Peyton Watson remained inactive due to a low back contusion sustained during a previous game. Watson reported feeling sluggish after a midair collision with Jalen Smith. Power forward Evan Mobley and small forward Jaylon Tyson also remained out with toe and ankle injuries, respectively.

Sam Merrill returned to the roster after missing six games due to an elbow injury. The Cavaliers will look to bounce back in their next home game. The Grizzlies face the Portland Trail Blazers next, continuing their push for a historic season. The team aims to extend their winning momentum against the Western Conference rivals.