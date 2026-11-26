Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 115-97 on November 25, 2026, extending their winning streak to seven games. Jaylen Wells led the scoring with 19 points.

On November 25, 2026, the Memphis Grizzlies secured a decisive 115-97 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. This NBA Cup group play contest marked a significant milestone for the Grizzlies, who extended their winning streak to seven victories in their last eight games. The win also continued a difficult period for the Clippers, who suffered their fifth consecutive loss while playing in the American South.

Key Performers Drive Grizzlies Victory

Forward Jaylen Wells topped the scoring chart for Memphis with 19 points, providing critical offensive support during key stretches of the game. Guard Ty Jerome contributed 17 points along with seven assists, acting as a primary playmaker for the home squad. Cam Spencer added 16 points, including a vital nine points in the fourth quarter, while Cedric Coward controlled the paint with 14 points and 10 rebounds to bolster the interior defense.

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Clippers Struggle With Early Shooting Slump

Brandon Ingram led the Los Angeles effort with 18 points, marking his second appearance of the season after being traded from the Toronto Raptors in September. Rui Hachimura supported the offense with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. The Clippers faced early adversity, shooting a dismal 21.7 percent from the field in the first quarter. They managed only five of 23 attempts, allowing Memphis to establish a commanding 28-8 lead before the period concluded.

Grizzlies Respond To Clippers Comeback Attempt

Los Angeles improved their shooting in the second quarter, outscoring Memphis 28-18 to reduce the halftime deficit to seven points. The Clippers narrowed the gap further in the third quarter, cutting a 20-point first-half deficit to just two points with a 50-48 scoreline. However, the Grizzlies halted the momentum with an 18-2 run. Jaylen Wells was instrumental in this surge, hitting two three-pointers to push the lead back to 68-50 and stabilize the game for Memphis.

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Injury List Grows For Memphis Roster

The Grizzlies navigated the game without several key rotation players. Rookie forward Cam Boozer remained sidelined for at least four weeks due to a right ankle sprain, continuing his absence from the lineup. Jerami Grant also missed the contest with a left calf strain. Starting center Zach Edey contributed seven points, four rebounds, and two blocks in the first half but exited due to left ankle soreness, limiting his impact for the remainder of the evening.

Memphis Closes Out Dominant Fourth Quarter

The Grizzlies entered the final period with a 13-point lead and maintained control through disciplined execution. Cam Spencer extended the margin to 22 points with a floater with 4:40 remaining, effectively sealing the outcome. Despite Memphis shooting poorly from beyond the arc overall, their overall team performance proved too much for Los Angeles. The Grizzlies remain the NBA's top three-point shooting team, even though they missed seven of seven attempts from deep in this specific contest.