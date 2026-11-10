Greta Thunberg Condemns COP31 Climate Talks in Antalya as Hypocritical

Greta Thunberg arrived at the COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, calling the annual proceedings hypocritical and urging leaders to put people ahead of profits.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived at the COP31 United Nations climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday. She condemned the annual proceedings as hypocritical and urged world leaders to put people and the planet ahead of profits and power. The conference is being held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya after a year of deadly climate-related disasters, including heat waves and floods, and another energy shock caused by the Iran war.

The talks run until Nov. 20. Thunberg made her remarks as she arrived, and her appearance drew attention from delegates, journalists and youth climate activists gathered at the conference.

Also read COP31 Begins in Antalya Amid Climate Urgency and Energy Crisis

Core Details of the Antalya Climate Summit

COP31 is co-hosted by Turkey and Australia, which are promoting renewable energy and rooftop solar installations. Both countries, however, still rely heavily on fossil fuels, especially coal, to generate electricity.

Previous hosts, including Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan, are major oil producers. Thunberg pointed to this record as part of her criticism of the summit process.

Advertisement

A key goal for Turkey is global electrification, which means shifting sectors such as transportation, buildings and heavy industry away from fossil fuels and toward electricity. Turkey wants electricity, preferably generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind, to account for 35% of global energy consumption by 2035, up from 23% today.

Thunberg Argues Lobbyists and Fossil Fuel Interests Shape Talks

Greta Thunberg said it is hypocritical that host countries are given an opportunity to whitewash themselves every year. She argued that the negotiations are filled with lobbyists paid by destructive industries that benefit from what she called the extremely violent status quo.

Thunberg also said that the political and economic systems have become incompatible with human nature. She warned that climate change is threatening everything and that everything and everyone we love is at stake.

She called on leaders to act to protect people rather than sacrificing the global majority and the planet for a fortunate few to keep making unimaginable profits and maintaining geopolitical power. Thunberg said that she takes the victories available, because the situation is desperate and every positive sign matters for saving as much as can still be saved.

Thunberg's arrival marks her first climate summit since the 2021 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, where she dismissed world leaders' promises as 'blah, blah, blah.' She rose to prominence in 2018, when she was aged 15 and began a solitary 'School Strike for Climate' outside the Swedish Parliament. In 2022, she published 'The Climate Book,' outlining actions to address the climate crisis.

Advertisement

Youth Activists Rally Around Greta Thunberg at COP31

Youth climate activists welcomed Greta Thunberg's presence at the Antalya conference, saying her arrival reinforced the purpose of their work. Several delegates framed her visit as a call for meaningful change and accountability.

Amber Turner, a 26-year-old fellow with the Alliance of Small Island States, said that in this time of heightened geopolitical tensions, Thunberg's presence reminds activists why they started this work. Turner added that worsening climate change impacts make it challenging for young people to be sure of a safe and thriving future.

Kamori Osthananda, a youth negotiator with Thailand's COP delegation, said that the presence of such a headline climate activist at one of the world's biggest climate conferences is symbolic. Osthananda expressed hope that it will put pressure on the COP itself to deliver real action and implementation.

Qiyun Woo, a youth environmentalist from Singapore, described Thunberg's presence as powerful and said it adds to calls from a generation that inherits the consequences of these negotiations. Woo noted that many other youth activists from around the world are on the ground actively fighting for their communities, homes and collective future.

Protests at COP31 have demanded more climate finance and criticized growing interest in nuclear energy. Thunberg is expected to spend several days at the conference, and the talks in Antalya will close on Nov. 20. The next summit, COP32, is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027.