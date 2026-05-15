Grandfather Allegedly Beats, Kills 3-Yr-Old Grandson in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan

A three-year-old boy died after his own grandfather allegedly beat him up in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan. The incident occurred inside the grandparents' home, where the child was staying while his parents were working. The suspect, the grandfather, was arrested after the incident.

A three-year-old boy died after his own grandfather allegedly beat him up in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan , according to a 24 Oras report. The child sustained fatal injuries after reportedly being struck with a bamboo stick and having his head hit against a concrete surface inside the grandparents’ home, where the incident occurred.

He was rushed to the hospital but later died. Authorities said the child’s death certificate listed traumatic brain injury as the immediate cause of death. The suspect, the boy’s 77-year-old grandfather, was arrested after the incident. Police said he allegedly attempted to flee before being apprehended.

According to the victim’s mother, both parents were working and had entrusted the child to relatives, including the grandparents, during their rest day. The child was reportedly inside the house while his grandmother was doing laundry nearby when the incident happened. When she returned, she allegedly saw her husband wiping blood from the floor. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Relatives of the suspect said the elderly man had been experiencing depression, though they did not expect the situation to escalate into violence





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Child Death Grandfather Alleged Beating Pangasinan Hospital Death Cause

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