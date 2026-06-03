Grand Opening of Axl Dave Bibingka's New Location in Davao de Oro

A detailed overview of the grand opening of the expanded Axl Dave Bibingka store in New Sibonga, Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, highlighting its diverse range of local delicacies, pasalubong products, coffee shop, and restaurant, alongside family management and the business's origins.

The Maravillas family, the driving force behind Axl Dave Bibingka , has opened a larger and more elegant establishment in New Sibonga, Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

This expansion, reminiscent of the vast travel centers like Buc-ee's in Texas, though without fuel stations, offers an impressive array of local treats and delicacies that have made the brand famous among travelers. The Pasalubong Center is a treasure trove of regional specialties. For durian lovers, there is an extensive selection including durian bars, candies, toasted pastillas, coffee yema, buko pandan yema, macarons, and spread. Cacao products feature traditional tablea, spicy sweetened nibs, hot chocolate mix, and various chocolates.

Peanut enthusiasts will find numerous variants like turon, coated peanuts, bukayo with peanuts, peñato, salted, spicy, cheese-coated, mixed, brittles, skinless with garlic, and special milky nuts. The showcase also includes delicacies from across the Philippines: Otap, mamon tostado, pilipit, piaya in mangosteen, durian, and ube flavors, banana cake, toasted cashew pastillas, coconut bukayo, cashew nuts, pili nuts, roasted pistachios, and sunflower seeds.

Savory snacks such as pork and tuna chicharon, butcheron, fish crackers, cornick barbecue, polvoron, Jopoy's hopia ube, pinasugbo, and banana and camote crackers are also available. For hot beverages, especially during rainy mornings, options include salabat powder, guyabano corn coffee, and turmeric tea plus, best sweetened with organic mountain honey rather than sugar. Coffee aficionados are directed to OnCue Coffee, located on the left side of the building, where patrons can enjoy aromatic brews in an air-conditioned room.

The coffee beans are sourced from local growers, and customer reviews praise its strong, rich flavor reminiscent of high-quality Australian coffee. The restaurant, positioned on the right side along the national highway, serves affordable and delicious Filipino dishes, making it a convenient stop for travelers. The facility boasts a classy design with function rooms on the second floor and a sophisticated yet conducive dining area. A notable amenity, mirroring Buc-ee's reputation, is the exceptionally clean restrooms.

The business is a family affair. OnCue Coffee is managed by the eldest son, Axl Dave, and his wife Guia Lunio, parents to twin daughters Savannah and Scarlette. Pop-K Restaurant is overseen by the second son, also named Axl Dave, and the youngest, Kerch Xander. The Pasalubong Center falls under Hichel R. Maravillas, the matriarch originally from Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, who is married to Raul Maravillas.

Axl Dave Bibingka started in 2000 as a modest sidewalk stall but quickly gained popularity among travelers between Davao City and Butuan, celebrated for its authentic, long-lasting bibingka. Customer testimonials, like that from Ishi Arcee Pee-Ay Javelona, emphasize its deliciousness and durability, cementing the family's reputation as dedicated artisans





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Axl Dave Bibingka Davao De Oro Pasalubong Center Oncue Coffee Maravillas Family

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