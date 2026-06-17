Grammy Awards Expand International and Genre Categories for 2027

The Recording Academy has announced five new categories for the 2027 Grammy Awards and extended the Best New Artist eligibility. These changes aim to broaden representation across musical styles and give emerging artists a longer path to nomination.

The Recording Academy has announced a suite of changes to the Grammy Awards that will be in full effect for the 2027 ceremony in Los Angeles , marking a sweeping expansion across multiple genres and a recalibration of the nomination rules.

Five brand‑new categories will join the existing lineup, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album, and Best Latin Song. These additions reflect the academy's ongoing effort to acknowledge the breadth of musical styles that define the current cultural landscape. By bringing these categories into the awards structure, the academy opens a platform for artists whose work has historically been underrepresented in the traditional Grammy system.

In addition to the new categories, the academy has also altered the eligibility framework for the much‑debated Best New Artist category. Previously, artists were limited to three submissions before their eligibility window would close. The new rule permits up to four submissions, thereby granting a longer period for an emerging talent to make a substantial impact before being considered in that specific category.

The move was designed to allow artists who may have exhausted their quota in previous years to still compete for the coveted title. The decision came after a period of consultation with member musicians and producers who emphasized the difficulty of achieving a breakthrough in an increasingly crowded industry. Harvey Mason Jr, chief executive of the Recording Academy, praised the updated framework as a reflection of the evolving industry.

He said the changes, enabled by member feedback, underscore the academy's commitment to celebrating the full spectrum of contemporary music. According to Mason, the expansion demonstrates that the academy remains attuned to the ways that musicians collaborate across borders and across styles.

The upcoming ceremony in February, which will be held in Los Angeles, is expected to showcase this new diversity and reassert the Grammys as a platform that honors every song, genre, and creator who shapes the sound of a generation





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