Grade 8 Student Stabs Seven Grade 5 Pupils in Cavite School; MMDA Urges Vigilance

A stabbing incident at Bethel Academy in Cavite leaves seven students injured, two critically, prompting MMDA to call for community vigilance and early intervention.

MANILA, Philippines - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicholas Torre III called on the public to stay alert after a shocking stabbing incident at Bethel Academy School in General Trias City, Cavite.

Seven Grade 5 students sustained injuries, two in critical condition, when an alleged Grade 8 student entered their classroom around 8 a.m. armed with a bladed weapon. The attack, which occurred inside a Grade 5 classroom, has left the school community in distress and authorities scrambling for answers. Initial police investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the assault, with school officials cooperating fully.

Torre emphasized that this tragic event underscores the urgent need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety of learners across the country. The MMDA chief stressed that safety is a shared responsibility involving parents, teachers, students, and law enforcement. He urged immediate reporting of any threats, bullying, unusual behavior, or other safety concerns to school authorities and the police.

Early intervention remains one of the most effective ways to prevent violence, Torre said, highlighting the importance of open communication and responsible reporting. The agency also reminded communities to take warning signs seriously, such as sudden changes in behavior or expressions of anger. Torre encouraged the public to use available reporting channels, including the MMDA 136 hotline, to report any suspicious activities. He added that cooperation among communities can help create safer schools and neighborhoods.

The incident in Cavite is part of a broader concern over school violence in the Philippines. Experts point to the need for better mental health support, conflict resolution programs, and stricter security measures in schools.

Meanwhile, the local government of General Trias City has deployed additional police presence around Bethel Academy and other schools to reassure parents. The injured students are receiving medical treatment, and counselors are providing psychological support to witnesses. The suspect, a minor, is in police custody and will face appropriate charges under juvenile justice laws. As the investigation continues, officials call for calm and unity, urging the community to avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic.

The MMDA reiterated that safety begins with vigilance and collective action. Schools across the region are now reviewing their security protocols, and parent-teacher associations are holding emergency meetings to discuss safety measures. The Department of Education has also issued a statement expressing solidarity with the victims families and promising a thorough review of school safety policies.

This incident serves as a stark reminder that violence can occur anywhere, and that early detection and reporting of troubling signs are crucial to preventing tragedies. The MMDA hotline and other government channels remain open for anyone needing assistance or wanting to report concerns. Ultimately, ensuring the safety of children requires constant effort from everyone in the community, from school guards to neighbors, from online platforms to classroom teachers





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