Grab launches full service lineup in Puerto Princesa with city partnership

Grab Philippines has rolled out GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress, and digital payments in Puerto Princesa through a partnership with the city government and tourism office. The company says travelers make up nearly one in three unique users, while residents account for over two-thirds.

Grab Philippines has rolled out its complete service lineup in Puerto Princesa, including Grab Car, Grab Food, Grab Mart, Grab Express, and digital payments. The launch is the result of a partnership with the Puerto Princesa City Government and the City Tourism Office.

The super app said its services have been available in Puerto Princesa since October 27, 2026. Users can access them through the Grab app, which is downloadable on iOS and Android. RJ Cabaluna, Vice President for Cities at Grab Philippines, said the expansion is expected to fuel the next phase of tourism and economic development in the Palawan capital. He said it gives travelers a single platform for rides, homegrown restaurants and businesses, and the city's culinary and cultural offerings.

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Grab Expands in Puerto Princesa

Cabaluna said platform data indicates strong early adoption among both visitor and resident segments. Since services began rolling out in 2026, travelers have accounted for nearly one in three unique Grab users in Puerto Princesa. Local and long-term residents make up more than two-thirds of users. The company said these trips are powered by Puerto Princesa's own driver-partners and merchants.

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Driver-partners ferry residents and visitors across the city, while merchants bring local cuisine to both locals and tourists. Through Grab, these partners gain another channel to reach and engage the community. Cabaluna said usage trends since the initial pilot earlier this year reinforce this dual role. Hotels, travel destinations, restaurants, shops, residential areas, and local attractions rank among the top GrabCar drop-off points.

GrabFood orders lean toward comfort fare such as chicken dishes, burgers, and home-cooked meals.

"At Grab, we have always believed that progress is not measured by the size of an economy alone, but by how many people it lifts up," Cabaluna said. "That is what brings us to Puerto Princesa. By bringing together transport and delivery professionals, local MSMEs, travelers, and residents in one vibrant marketplace, we are creating not just a more seamless experience for everyone, but a community that, through every interaction, lifts one another up.

Leadership Statements on Growth

" He added that this is the kind of growth they want to unlock: growth shared by everyone who makes the city thrive. "Together with the City Government, we look forward to ushering in a new chapter of growth for Puerto Princesa, powered by technology, by shared experiences, and by the community itself," he said. City Tourism Officer Toto Alvior said the partnership with Grab was a meaningful step in the city's tourism and digital modernization efforts.

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"As our city grows, so does the need for transportation and services that are safe, reliable, and accessible to everyone," Alvior said. He emphasized the city's commitment to balancing progress with preservation.

Local Benefits and Travel Guide

"We see Grab's arrival as an opportunity for our people, our commuters, and visitors to have more convenient and dependable ways to get around," Alvior said. "For our drivers and delivery partners, it means new opportunities to earn and provide for their families. " Alvior said that for local merchants and small businesses, it means a wider market and a stronger place in the digital economy.

Grab and the local tourism office also created a locally curated 5-Star Travel Guide to help visitors discover the city's lesser-known attractions, dining spots, and under-the-radar experiences. The guide is paired with Grab 5-Star Eats, which showcases local merchants praised for their food and service based on millions of genuine Grab user ratings. Featured Puerto Princesa favorites include Capheinated, Pit Stop Shawarma, Haim Chicken, and Chef Abduo Halal Food.